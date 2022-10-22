Read full article on original website
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
That's the thrust in this week's painful trip to the film room, although there is a bit of positive reinforcement to be had here and there. Will players take that to heart? Are coaches' admonitions and methods wearing thin? This season isn't over yet, despite the chorus on social media that proclaims it to be the case, but admittedly, fixes and improvement haven't been a staple this year.
Morgantown, West Virginia, Dance Studio presents 'The Snow Queen' Nov. 18-19
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Dance Studio will present Hans Christian Anderson's "The Snow Queen" Nov. 18-19 at the Metropolitan Theatre. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
Officials confirm 'big addition' coming to Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As an agreement is finalized, preparations are already underway for a new business to come to the Meadowbrook Mall. According to a press release from The Cafaro Company, which operates the mall, this new tenant will be "the largest merchant to ever open at Meadowbrook Mall."
Drew Cayton named Claire Watson State Farm Athlete of the Month
Lewis County High School football and baseball student athlete Drew Cayton has been named the October 2022 Claire Watson State Farm Student-Athlete of the Month. The award is given each month to Lewis County High School student-athlete who excels in athletics, academics, and as a member of the community.
Lincoln High School DECA & business class students help clean up Shinnston, West Virginia, area
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Students from Lincoln High School’s DECA Club and business classes recently participated in clean-up efforts in the Shinnston area from Dollar General to the Lumberport Bridge. Twenty-two bags of trash were collected to help beautify their community.
William Fredlock IV
SWANTON — William Harold “W.H.” Fredlock IV, 57, of Swanton, died on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born on March 16, 1965 in Keyser, W.Va., he was a son of William Harold “Bill” III and Sandra S. “Sandy” (Moffatt) Fredlock of Swanton.
Men at work: Robey Excavating crew uses jackhammer to address gas leak near Municipal Building in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A crew from Robey Excavating was called in Wednesday to address a natural gas leak below the street in the front of Clarksburg's Municipal Building. Here, Chris Clevenger, laborer, operates the jackhammer while Dustin Mutschelknaus, operator, readies a fire extinguisher.
Morgantown City Council hears about animal control
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council heard about the efforts of the county’s dog wardens during a regular committee of the whole meeting Tuesday evening. The city contracts dog warden service through Monongalia County.
Red Ribbon Week celebrated in Lewis County Schools
Red Ribbon Week is going on this week in Lewis County Schools, with students participating in different daily activities including wearing sunglasses and hats. Teachers and staff are also getting in on the events and dressing up, too. The Red Ribbon Campaign® is the oldest and largest drug prevention program...
Halloween activities in Lewis County
Drive Thru Trunk or Treat at Stonewall Resort Roanoke Activity Plaza Parking Lot. The public is welcome. Howl-o-ween at the Lewis County Senior Center, 6-8 p.m. This event is to collect food, treats, and cleaning supplies for the homeless animals at the Shelter. (No rawhide, please). Also the Michael Jackson Thriller Dance (modified) will be performed at LCSC and they ask the public to stop by to watch/participate and donate.
Joys and sorrows
Lewis County teams won an sectional title, won a regional title, and picked up a nice football win this week, so I already had plenty to chose from in what to write about for my column. Of course, we also had sad news this week in the Lewis County sports world with the passing of Beth White- Nichols.
Fare Report: Kitchen tools for a beginner
I recently participated in the Healthy Harrison podcast. Healthy Harrison is a coalition that works with individuals within the community to improve the health and wellness of the citizens of Harrison County. Furthermore, Healthy Harrison seeks to improve the citizens’ physical health and mental health through encouraging healthy lifestyle choices...
Young Riders 4-H Club Celebrates National 4-H Month
The Young Riders 4-H Club kicked off National 4-H Month with the first meeting of the program year and election of officers. The Young Riders 4-H Club strives “To make the best better”. Each month the club participates in a community service project. At the October meeting, the...
Mavis ‘Carlene” Alfred
Please join our family for a special gravesite service to celebrate the life of Carlene Alfred on November 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Lewis County Memorial Gardens, also known as Masonic Cemetery. We would also like to thank everyone for the outreach of love and support during this difficult...
A changer of lives
The title of my column this week is credited to Lewis County High School Principal John Whiston. This is how he described long time educator and much loved person Beth Nichols, and anyone who ever had the good fortune of meeting Beth would agree. I first met Beth years ago...
Trans-Allegheny Chapter members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution mark 100th Anniversary
Trans-Allegheny Chapter members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the chapter’s 100th anniversary on October 16 in the Conference Meeting Room at the Hampton Inn in Weston. Gov. Jim Justice sent a Certificate of Proclamation from the state of West Virginia recognizing the Trans-Allegheny Chapter for its 100 years of outstanding dedication and commitment to historic preservation and promoting education and patriotism.
Students, staff, and community members attend grand opening of school store
Minute Mart held its grand opening celebration at Lewis County High School on Tuesday, October 25. The store is student-run and -managed through the Business and Marketing CTE course of study, instructed by Christy Turner and Sarah Lough. Store staff thanked everyone for attending, who included Turner and Lough, as...
