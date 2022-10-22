Read full article on original website
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Lead to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
wdrb.com
Louisville Community Peace Garden offers space for loved ones of those lost to gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new space in Louisville for those who have lost a loved one to gun violence to find peace. The ACE Project unveiled its Community Peace Garden on Tuesday. It's a place where the family and friends of shooting victims can come to reflect and...
wdrb.com
Teen Tech Center opens at west Louisville YMCA to provide programs to underserved youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opportunity to code robots or do graphic design are just some of the possibilities now available to many teenagers in Louisville. The YMCA of Greater Louisville opened the Best Buy Teen Tech Center at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in west Louisville. The center offers...
wdrb.com
LMAS keeps 'no-kill' status with help of community, but says overcrowding still an issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville Metro Animal Services said Tuesday that the community has stepped up to help in the days since announcing its no-kill status was at risk. Thirty-three dogs have been adopted since last Thursday. Ten other pets have been reclaimed and nine other dogs were...
wdrb.com
Logan Street Market hosting trick-or-treat event Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Logan Street Market may be closed on Halloween, but it's still getting in the festive spirit. The marketplace will host trick-or-treating the day before, on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:30-6 p.m. The annual event features crafts and a costume parade. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m.,...
wdrb.com
Legend of Louisville's Witches' Tree and the offerings left hanging in its twisted branches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the leaves start to change and that chill in the air becomes noticeable, people almost seem to fly down 6th Street to Old Louisville. A legend grows there, some 130 years after it sprouted. "This is our local spooky tree, the Witches' Tree," said Angelique...
'It's not been easy': Louisville leader looks back on career successes, racial hardships
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sadiqa Reynolds has served as president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League for seven years. She is the first woman to hold that role in the organization’s nearly 100-year history. As she finishes out her last week before starting her next opportunity, she is...
wdrb.com
Charlestown resident donates 70-acre property to go toward new city park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A generous donation for the city of Charlestown will go toward a park for residents to enjoy. The city said Sharon Kleinert agreed to donate 70 acres of land for the future of Shadow Lake Park, part of a larger business and housing project within Shadow Lake and not far from the River Ridge Commerce Center.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Custom Mansion In Glenview Is Uniquely Modern
This one-of-a-kind, uniquely designed 5-bedroom home is located on 5.5 acres in Glenview. The well-thought out design of this home begins with the picturesque drive-way lined with trees. As you enter the home, you’ll notice the large, custom glass double doors. The modern, open design of this house makes...
wdrb.com
New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
wdrb.com
New child care learning center for low-income families opens in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new child care option for low-income families opened Monday in Pleasure Ridge Park. Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative (OVEC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest and largest Head Start facility in Jefferson County. The building that's more than 5,000 square feet is located on Dixie Highway.
wdrb.com
CycLOUvia held for third time in Louisville this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the busiest roads in the Highlands was shutdown on Sunday to allow for people to stretch their legs. Louisville's CycLOUvia event was held for several hours on Bardstown Road. The road was shutdown from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard to allow people to run, walk, bicycle or skate down the street.
wdrb.com
Second Big Bad Breakfast to open in east Louisville in mid-November
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Big Bad Breakfast is opening a second location in mid-November. The new location will be at Brownsboro Crossing at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd in the former building of Corbett's: An American Place. "The beautifully covered front porch and the sprawling patio surrounded by 100-year-old maples and...
wdrb.com
Multi-sport training center proposed near Floyd's Fork in Fisherville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multi-sport training facility could soon break ground near Floyd's Fork. Serendipity Kentucky, LLC. has brought forward a development called "The Junction" that would bring football fields, a gymnastics center and indoor training fields to Fisherville at 2800 S. English Station Rd. Shannon Wickel is a...
WTVQ
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
wdrb.com
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's father, George, dies at 90
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday that his father, George, has passed away. Fischer says his dad served in the Air Force and was a leader in state government. He also helped start the "Family Community Clinic" to help low-income families in Louisville receive health...
Wave 3
4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - By Thanksgiving, Walgreens will have closed four of its Louisville stores. One of the locations the drug store chain plans to close is in Downtown, the others are in the Taylor Berry, Beechmont, and Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhoods. Walgreens said patient’s pharmacy files will automatically transfer...
Wave 3
New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road. It’s located in one of the...
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills hosting 'Horrorpalooza' weekend after Halloween
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waverly Hills Sanatorium is helping to keep the spooky season going, even after Halloween. It's hosting a Horrorpalooza weekend after Halloween, Nov. 4-6. Familiar faces from horror films such as the "Halloween" movies and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" will be there greeting fans. The weekend will also...
WLKY.com
Activist killed during Breonna Taylor social unrest remembered on Big Four Lawn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The legacy of a social activist killed during the social unrest following Breonna Taylor's death is continuing to live on more than two years later. Saturday, a group of runners, bikers and walkers gathered on the Big Four Lawn for the second annual Tyler Gerth Be Excellent to Each Other 5K.
'At all times, you're on alert': Businesses call for more security following trio of attacks in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a trio of violent attacks against people walking in downtown Louisville, some businesses in the area have acknowledged added challenges that come with safety concerns. Chef Shaq's Kitchen has been open on 5th Street since July 2022, and Chef Shaquan McDonald says being busy has...
