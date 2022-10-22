ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Logan Street Market hosting trick-or-treat event Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Logan Street Market may be closed on Halloween, but it's still getting in the festive spirit. The marketplace will host trick-or-treating the day before, on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:30-6 p.m. The annual event features crafts and a costume parade. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Charlestown resident donates 70-acre property to go toward new city park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A generous donation for the city of Charlestown will go toward a park for residents to enjoy. The city said Sharon Kleinert agreed to donate 70 acres of land for the future of Shadow Lake Park, part of a larger business and housing project within Shadow Lake and not far from the River Ridge Commerce Center.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: This Custom Mansion In Glenview Is Uniquely Modern

This one-of-a-kind, uniquely designed 5-bedroom home is located on 5.5 acres in Glenview. The well-thought out design of this home begins with the picturesque drive-way lined with trees. As you enter the home, you’ll notice the large, custom glass double doors. The modern, open design of this house makes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CycLOUvia held for third time in Louisville this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the busiest roads in the Highlands was shutdown on Sunday to allow for people to stretch their legs. Louisville's CycLOUvia event was held for several hours on Bardstown Road. The road was shutdown from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard to allow people to run, walk, bicycle or skate down the street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Second Big Bad Breakfast to open in east Louisville in mid-November

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Big Bad Breakfast is opening a second location in mid-November. The new location will be at Brownsboro Crossing at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd in the former building of Corbett's: An American Place. "The beautifully covered front porch and the sprawling patio surrounded by 100-year-old maples and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's father, George, dies at 90

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday that his father, George, has passed away. Fischer says his dad served in the Air Force and was a leader in state government. He also helped start the "Family Community Clinic" to help low-income families in Louisville receive health...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road. It’s located in one of the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Waverly Hills hosting 'Horrorpalooza' weekend after Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waverly Hills Sanatorium is helping to keep the spooky season going, even after Halloween. It's hosting a Horrorpalooza weekend after Halloween, Nov. 4-6. Familiar faces from horror films such as the "Halloween" movies and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" will be there greeting fans. The weekend will also...
LOUISVILLE, KY

