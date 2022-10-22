Read full article on original website
HUERFANO COUNTY • When Debra Malone and her husband were searching for a new home away from the city, she found herself driving through a dreamscape of southern Colorado. Hardly any other cars were on the road. They about had it all to themselves: hills of piñon and juniper; higher forests of pine and aspen; snow-streaked peaks and glistening lakes and little, forgotten towns along the way. They ended in La Veta.
On Sunday, three kayaks capsized in Lake Pueblo amid 35-45 mph winds. Two people died and one toddler was sent to the hospital. These mark the seventh and eighth water-related deaths in 2022.
Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, responded to Lake Pueblo State Park on Tuesday, after receiving reports that a truck rolled into the lake. The incident occurred at around 10:45 AM at the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo. "Today's scanner traffic about...
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo Sunday afternoon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say three kayaks, each with an adult and child, swamped because of the strong wind and waves along the north shore. One adult was initially found dead and a...
MONDAY 10/24/22 2:25 p.m. The Pueblo Count Corner has identified the man driving the motorcycle as 44-year-old Jeremy Swope of Pueblo. SUNDAY 10/23/22 10:33 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:16 […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rider was killed in Pueblo County Saturday night after he was thrown from his motorcycle. State Patrol says the motorcyclist was riding in the shoulder on eastbound Highway 50 when he scraped the side of a car, causing him to lose control of his bike and rear-end another vehicle.
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21. At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired. When deputies arrived they […]
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a man on multiple burglary charges after police said he tried to burglarize a second business just days after his first arrest. According to PPD, officers responded around midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to a restaurant in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, near […]
The Otero County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Rocky Ford Police Department in a search for a man suspected of felony theft from an at-risk adult. According to OCSO, Lee Vernon Council, 40, is being sought for theft against an at-risk adult, a Class 5 felony, and theft of $300-1,000, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned a Huerfano County Sheriff's Deputy is accused of domestic violence crimes, including choking his girlfriend and striking her with a closed fist. 30-year-old Jeffery Schnedler was arrested in August on felony assault and domestic violence charges. Jeffery Schnedler In arrest documents obtained by 13 Investigates, Huerfano The post Huerfano County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of choking girlfriend, arrested for assault appeared first on KRDO.
