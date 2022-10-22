Read full article on original website
Eric Bellinger Is Unhealthily Devoted In “Obsession” Music Video
Eric Bellinger has issued the music video for his latest single “Obsession.” In collaboration with Hitmaka, the song is described as “the quintessential R&B ballad filled with heart-wrenching vocals, a buttery slow tempo, and dramatically captivating lyrics.” In the Keoni Mars-directed visual, the vocalist finds himself singing devotedly to a love affair that has him trapped. Painting pictures of the woman and developing photos, Bellinger hand delivers the artwork only to find she has another man in her life. More from VIBE.comJeremih Pinpoints "Changes" In New Single And VisualBud'da Recruits Eric Bellinger And Shanice For Sesame Street's 'Mecha Builders' Theme SongHitMaka...
Katy Perry Goes Viral for Robotic Mid-Show Eye Glitch
Singer Katy Perry just finished her "Play" residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, but something that happened during one of the last shows had the internet going crazy. One fan captured the moment when Perry's right eye appeared to close and stay shut on its own, despite her best efforts to pry it open.
Here Are The 21 Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In November 2022
"Ugh, as if!" —Netflix at me while I search for Clueless, which is leaving this month.
Karol G visits woman in hospital who gave birth at pop star's concert
Colombian pop star Karol G visited a woman who gave birth to a baby girl at her concert at The Save Mart Center Tuesday night.
