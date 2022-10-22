ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc17news.com

Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by destructive wildfire

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings. No one died and only one person was injured, but the less than 100 people living in the town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was controlled. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles west of Columbia along the Missouri River. A separate fire Sunday prompted some evacuations in the Kansas City area.
KOMU

Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus

ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
939theeagle.com

Columbia sees third large natural cover fire in three days

Columbia’s fire chief says his crews are confident that they have contained a fire on Manhattan drive, near Norman drive. That is east of the Stoney Creek hotel and Providence. It’s the city’s third large natural cover fire in the past three days. Columbia fire chief Clayton...
abc17news.com

Columbia Regional Airport makes last flights out of old terminal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Tuesday was the last day travelers could catch a flight out of Columbia Regional Airport's old terminal. The last flight out let at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday. Travelers will now board the new $23 million terminal. The new 52,000-square-foot terminal includes four gates, passenger boarding bridges, a restaurant, sensory room and other features.
kjluradio.com

Middle schooler at Lewis and Clark in Jefferson City brings BB gun to school

A Jefferson City middle school student could face expulsion after bringing a BB gun to school. The principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School sent an email to parents yesterday, letting them know that a student had told administrators another student may have had a weapon. The Jefferson City Police Department investigated and found the student in question. The student had a BB gun that shoots gel balls or plastic pellets.
abc17news.com

Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power

Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
krcgtv.com

Student found with BB gun at Lewis and Clark Middle School

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A student at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Jefferson City was removed from school Tuesday after being found in possession of a BB gun. According to an email sent to parents by LCMS Principal Dr. Justin Browning, "appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken." According to...
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

