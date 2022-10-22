ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Family ties helped lead QB Sean Boyle to WVU commitment

Sean Boyle knew during a June workout he may have found his college home, but it took four more months before he had the offer he coveted. So the quarterback at Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic remained patient and quiet and focused on his senior season rather than getting frustrated about the process, and it all turned out like he wanted it to.
Texas Tech is the fastest offense in the nation and wants to go faster

Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire placed a major emphasis on his team's fast-paced offense during his press conference Monday and for good reason. The Red Raiders are the fastest offense in the country in terms of most plays run on average per game at 96 per contest. The next fastest team in America is Oklahoma State 83 at plays per outing.
Neal Brown announces even more starters are out for WVU Football

West Virginia Football has been battling the injury bug all season long, beginning with their Preseason All-Big 12 cornerback, Charles Woods, going down twelve snaps into the season opener. It's gone downhill since then, with various other key players missing time due to injuries - and things got even worse in the loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Several Mountaineers - including multiple starters - will miss at least this week's game, if not longer, according to Head Coach Neal Brown.
