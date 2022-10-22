Read full article on original website
Family ties helped lead QB Sean Boyle to WVU commitment
Sean Boyle knew during a June workout he may have found his college home, but it took four more months before he had the offer he coveted. So the quarterback at Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic remained patient and quiet and focused on his senior season rather than getting frustrated about the process, and it all turned out like he wanted it to.
TCU safety Bud Clark discusses Frogs' defense and thoughts on West Virginia
TCU won their fourth consecutive game over a ranked opponent last week when they came back to defeat No. 17 Kansas State. The Frogs accomplished the feat by racking up nearly 500 yards of offense and limiting the Wildcats' offense in the second half. The defense allowed just 87 to...
Texas Tech is the fastest offense in the nation and wants to go faster
Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire placed a major emphasis on his team's fast-paced offense during his press conference Monday and for good reason. The Red Raiders are the fastest offense in the country in terms of most plays run on average per game at 96 per contest. The next fastest team in America is Oklahoma State 83 at plays per outing.
Neal Brown announces even more starters are out for WVU Football
West Virginia Football has been battling the injury bug all season long, beginning with their Preseason All-Big 12 cornerback, Charles Woods, going down twelve snaps into the season opener. It's gone downhill since then, with various other key players missing time due to injuries - and things got even worse in the loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Several Mountaineers - including multiple starters - will miss at least this week's game, if not longer, according to Head Coach Neal Brown.
Mack Brown Midweek UNC News & Notes: Pitt on Homecoming
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has a chance to strengthen its hold on first place atop the ACC’s Coastal Division in three days, when Pittsburgh visits to take on the Tar Heels. UNC coach Mack Brown met with reporters Wednesday morning for his final media availability ahead...
Tight end talks new WVU offer, potential for a visit
An update with a recent WVU offer. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
