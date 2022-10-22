Within every sports fan resides two core desires: one for success, the other for spectacle. Success is the baseline. Without it, supporters are all but doomed to misery. Consolation prizes lose their luster after awhile- eventually, you have to be satiated by the real thing. True wins can come in all shapes and sizes, but a win is a win. The phrase "it was ugly, but we'll take it" has been uttered in tens of thousands of households all across the country and beyond. Would be nicer not to say it, but nice is still nice.

DULUTH, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO