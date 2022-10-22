Read full article on original website
umdbulldogs.com
#4 BULLDOGS WIN FIVE-SET DOGFIGHT WITH #7 HUSKIES
Within every sports fan resides two core desires: one for success, the other for spectacle. Success is the baseline. Without it, supporters are all but doomed to misery. Consolation prizes lose their luster after awhile- eventually, you have to be satiated by the real thing. True wins can come in all shapes and sizes, but a win is a win. The phrase "it was ugly, but we'll take it" has been uttered in tens of thousands of households all across the country and beyond. Would be nicer not to say it, but nice is still nice.
umdbulldogs.com
PREVIEW: UMD MEN'S HOCKEY AT HOME FOR A SERIES AGAINST NO. 20 CORNELL
THE MATCHUP No. 19 Minnesota Duluth is set to face-off in a series at home against No. 20 Cornell University. The teams have only matched up for two games, where Cornell leads 0-1-1. The first game was Dec. 27, 1968 where Cornell took the win in double overtime 2-1. The last meet-up was on Dec. 28, 2005 where the game ended in a tie 1-1. This weekend will be the first time Cornell will play at AMSOIL arena.
umdbulldogs.com
LANOUE LANDS NSIC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS
Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. UMD volleyball's fifth-year OH/DS Sydney Lanoue has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Offensive Player of the Week, per an NSIC release. Lanoue is the first volleyball player (and just the second Bulldog athlete overall) to earn an NSIC Player of the Week accolade.
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
Video Of Duluth Schnauzer Goes Viral After It Defends Home From Black Bear
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
FOX 21 Online
Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Sentenced After Allegedly Driving Denfeld Boys Basketball Team Drunk
UPDATE (October 24, 12:50 p.m.) — A 48-year-old bus driver has been sentenced after allegedly driving the Denfeld Boys Basketball team while drunk in December. According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Shawn Edward Zelazny pleaded guilty to Second Degree DWI on Monday. He was sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody in which he will serve one weekend a month for the next two years.
Help Beyond The Barn in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Identify Boot Thief Caught On Video
If you've been to Beyond The Barn in the Miller Hill Mall, you know they are the real deal when it comes to western wear. Their website provides the perfect description of who they are: "We are a family owned, full service tack shop and western boutique store that carries a full line of boots, apparel, and products for you and your horse."
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
Fall 2022 Updates For Twin Ports Interchange Project In Duluth
The season is about to change as late summer-early fall gets ready to quickly become winter. Before you know it, the snow will arrive. While that means the end for many road construction projects around the state, the work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange will continue to progress throughout the winter months. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are ready and have important updates for Northland drivers.
fox9.com
Task force seizes guns, drugs and nearly 100k from northern Minnesota apartment
VIRGINIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A task force in Northern Minnesota seized a substantial amount of money, over 28 pounds of drugs and multiple guns following the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Friday the Lake Superior...
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
boreal.org
Windy with thunderstorms as system moves in on Sunday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 21, 2022. A large system will move through the Northland Sunday into Tuesday. This will bring gusty winds and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. We expect showers and storms to develop in the evening and continue through the night. There still remains the possibility that some storms may be strong. Monday will likely still see rain with windy conditions.
Duluth Fire Department Builds Ladder To Help Raccoon Escape To Safety
Sometimes you come across a story and the opening line makes you do a double take just to make sure you read it correctly. That is just what happened when I saw this story about the Duluth Fire Department building a ladder to help a raccoon escape a tricky situation.
