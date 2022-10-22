Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Dan Lanning discusses upcoming matchup against Cal
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media after Wednesday's practice. Lanning discussed the growth of Justin Flowe, addressed Oregon's punting competition, and talked about Oregon's growth over the season. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox...
Advanced Statistical Review: UCLA v. Oregon
It is not every day that a team averages triple digit Yards Per Stop, scores over four Points Per Drive, decisively wins the field position battle, and loses by two...
Oregon scores commitment from JUCO OT George Silva
The Oregon Duck football program continued its hot run on the recruiting trail Wednesday morning when junior college offensive lineman George Silva announced he'd become the latest prospect to join the program. Silva plays his junior college football at Fullerton College in California, and is an offensive tackle prospect that...
Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll
Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
Check the Track Record: A look at Mario Cristobal’s early program building at Oregon
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has a simple message to recruits as UM struggles to earn results in year one of his tenure. “From day one, we make it very very clear what we came here to do and what we want to build and our history has shown that,” Cristobal said. “We don’t sell a dream. We don’t sell any false hope. We sell the reality of a track record of how we have done where we have been and I think both parents and players appreciate honesty and truth and they see a great path for the future of their sons. The truth is always going to win out in the end. Being real is always going to win out in the end.”
College football rankings: Oregon, Penn State surge in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 9
The vibes around Oregon were pretty grim after Georgia dominated the Ducks 49-3 in the season opener. But things have completely changed. Six wins later, Oregon is back in the top 10 of the CBS 131 college football rankings after thrashing UCLA 45-30. “I had a pretty good feeling this...
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight
With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
Chemistry between Nix and Irving exemplified on critical late down throws
The aggressive nature of Oregon under Dan Lanning did not take a break against UCLA this past weekend. On three fourth-down opportunities, Oregon went for it and converted. Two of those attempts came inside Oregon's own territory, turning to the ground game with conversions from Jordan James and Bo Nix. The Ducks' third and final scoring play came on a wheel route to Bucky Irving and cemented Oregon's victory over UCLA.
WATCH: Bennett Williams breaks down what he's seen from Cal's offense
Oregon safety Bennett Williams met with the media following practice on Wednesday and discussed the upcoming matchup with Cal. Williams breaks down Cal's offense and what he's seen from Jack Plummer. Williams also broke down Oregon's best basketball players. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your...
247Sports
56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0