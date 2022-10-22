Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday
The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call
The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
Lions' Dan Campbell puts team on notice after fumble issues
The Detroit Lions only scored six points in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and head coach Dan Campbell put his team on notice about their turnover issues.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers embarrassed by Panthers in shocking loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were embarrassed by the Carolina Panthers, 21-3, on the road Sunday. PJ Walker threw two touchdowns for Carolina.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: How will ownership handle the Detroit Lions’ continued losing?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions lost a fourth straight game on Sunday, this one by a 24-6 measure against the Dallas Cowboys. With that, their road losing streak has stretched to an NFL-worst 13 games, and doubts are starting to grow about where this rebuild is headed. We take...
atozsports.com
Cowboys coveted draft pick is starting to turn the corner
The Dallas Cowboys are having an excellent season defensively. However, during the first six games, rookie edge rusher Sam Williams hasn’t been a huge part of it, playing just 21% of the team’s defensive snaps (87). Williams has shown flashes in his limited opportunities but hadn’t had that...
atozsports.com
It May be Time for the Green Bay Packers to Have THAT Conversation
The Green Bay Packers are in the middle of a three-game losing streak. Even worse, considering their remaining schedule, it’s uncertain when that will end with the current rate of play. Four of their next five opponents (Buffalo, Dallas, Tennessee and Philadelphia) all have winning records, with the exception...
atozsports.com
Cowboys player is being blatantly disrespected
Jourdan Lewis is expected to miss the rest of the season after having foot surgery earlier in the week. The Dallas Cowboys starting cornerback suffered the injury in the same play he had an interception. Fifth-round draft pick DaRon Bland took over Lewis’ role and has Cowboys fans feeling quite...
atozsports.com
The one major thing the Eagles should have worked on during bye week
The Philadelphia Eagles are literally the most balanced and complete team in the league, and I want to say it isn’t close, but the Buffalo Bills are a team. Other than them, it isn’t close. That is the biggest reason they are the best team in the NFL,...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ defender keeps making history despite continued criticism
Trevon Diggs is one of if not the biggest talking points when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. Surprisingly, no matter how well he plays, there still seems to be this narrative that he’s a product of luck more so than skill. Despite the constant negative chatter, Diggs keeps...
atozsports.com
Cowboys offense struggled but huge silver lining should have fans excited
The Dallas Cowboys had a frustrating three-point performance in the first half that might’ve made you miss it. But Dak Prescott had himself a pretty good start in his first game back since Week 1. It wasn’t always pretty, particularly in the first half when Prescott seemed to be...
atozsports.com
Saints have Raiders on edge about potential problem ahead of matchup
The New Orleans Saints have their Week 8 opponent the Las Vegas Raiders on edge about a potential problem they may have. We still don’t know who will start for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback. Will it be Andy Dalton, who, besides the two pick six’s, actually played well? Or will it be Jameis Winston, who is the starting quarterback but has dealt with injuries?
atozsports.com
National media tips their hat to Cowboys’ rising star
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the NFL. It has the potential to be even better as the second half of the 2022 season approaches, and a recent high draft pick is a big reason why. Edge rusher Sam Williams, the Cowboys’ second-round selection back in...
atozsports.com
NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Starter to Have Season-Ending Surgery
The Dallas Cowboys (5-2) win over the Detroit Lions is coveted by a number of headlines. Dak Prescott’s return, Sam Williams’s breakout performance, and the running game (both sides of the ball). While the defense struggled to stop the run for the second week in a row, they...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Unfortunate news opens window for ascending player
The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in week seven. Unfortunately, Dallas is set to play the remainder of the season without a key player on the defense. Starting slot corner Jourdan Lewis made a big play late in the game, intercepting Lions’ quarterback...
atozsports.com
Raiders using something that is a lost art in the NFL
Not a whole lot of teams use the fullback anymore. It is almost a lost art in the NFL. However, the Las Vegas Raiders have been using it as of late, and it has been working to a tee. The Raiders’ fullback situation or room, starts and ends with Jakob...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ name needs to be left out of one conversation
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of what could be a historic season. They are 6-0 at the bye, and the only undefeated team remaining. Not to mention, they are everyone’s favorite to win the NFC and make it to the Super Bowl. The Eagles have a shot...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Trade For Some Much Needed Help on the Line
While the Dallas Cowboys possess the NFL’s top pass rush, they still struggle in a key area on defense in stopping the run. The defense allows 4.3 yards per carry, including 20 yards per game to opposing QBs. Currently 11th worst in the league. With the health of Quinton...
Comments / 0