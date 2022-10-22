ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday

The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
DETROIT, MI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Cowboys coveted draft pick is starting to turn the corner

The Dallas Cowboys are having an excellent season defensively. However, during the first six games, rookie edge rusher Sam Williams hasn’t been a huge part of it, playing just 21% of the team’s defensive snaps (87). Williams has shown flashes in his limited opportunities but hadn’t had that...
atozsports.com

It May be Time for the Green Bay Packers to Have THAT Conversation

The Green Bay Packers are in the middle of a three-game losing streak. Even worse, considering their remaining schedule, it’s uncertain when that will end with the current rate of play. Four of their next five opponents (Buffalo, Dallas, Tennessee and Philadelphia) all have winning records, with the exception...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Cowboys player is being blatantly disrespected

Jourdan Lewis is expected to miss the rest of the season after having foot surgery earlier in the week. The Dallas Cowboys starting cornerback suffered the injury in the same play he had an interception. Fifth-round draft pick DaRon Bland took over Lewis’ role and has Cowboys fans feeling quite...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ defender keeps making history despite continued criticism

Trevon Diggs is one of if not the biggest talking points when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. Surprisingly, no matter how well he plays, there still seems to be this narrative that he’s a product of luck more so than skill. Despite the constant negative chatter, Diggs keeps...
atozsports.com

Cowboys offense struggled but huge silver lining should have fans excited

The Dallas Cowboys had a frustrating three-point performance in the first half that might’ve made you miss it. But Dak Prescott had himself a pretty good start in his first game back since Week 1. It wasn’t always pretty, particularly in the first half when Prescott seemed to be...
atozsports.com

Saints have Raiders on edge about potential problem ahead of matchup

The New Orleans Saints have their Week 8 opponent the Las Vegas Raiders on edge about a potential problem they may have. We still don’t know who will start for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback. Will it be Andy Dalton, who, besides the two pick six’s, actually played well? Or will it be Jameis Winston, who is the starting quarterback but has dealt with injuries?
atozsports.com

National media tips their hat to Cowboys’ rising star

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the NFL. It has the potential to be even better as the second half of the 2022 season approaches, and a recent high draft pick is a big reason why. Edge rusher Sam Williams, the Cowboys’ second-round selection back in...
atozsports.com

NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Starter to Have Season-Ending Surgery

The Dallas Cowboys (5-2) win over the Detroit Lions is coveted by a number of headlines. Dak Prescott’s return, Sam Williams’s breakout performance, and the running game (both sides of the ball). While the defense struggled to stop the run for the second week in a row, they...
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Unfortunate news opens window for ascending player

The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in week seven. Unfortunately, Dallas is set to play the remainder of the season without a key player on the defense. Starting slot corner Jourdan Lewis made a big play late in the game, intercepting Lions’ quarterback...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Raiders using something that is a lost art in the NFL

Not a whole lot of teams use the fullback anymore. It is almost a lost art in the NFL. However, the Las Vegas Raiders have been using it as of late, and it has been working to a tee. The Raiders’ fullback situation or room, starts and ends with Jakob...
atozsports.com

Eagles’ name needs to be left out of one conversation

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of what could be a historic season. They are 6-0 at the bye, and the only undefeated team remaining. Not to mention, they are everyone’s favorite to win the NFC and make it to the Super Bowl. The Eagles have a shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Trade For Some Much Needed Help on the Line

While the Dallas Cowboys possess the NFL’s top pass rush, they still struggle in a key area on defense in stopping the run. The defense allows 4.3 yards per carry, including 20 yards per game to opposing QBs. Currently 11th worst in the league. With the health of Quinton...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy