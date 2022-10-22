Read full article on original website
thecinemaholic.com
Chainsaw Man Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘Chainsaw Man’ episode 3 titled ‘Meowy’s Whereabouts,’ Power and Deiji have an altercation and blame each other for the death of the cucumber devil. Later that evening, the eccentric duo keeps their differences aside when Power convinces her new colleague to save a pet cat she once owned. However, Deiji soon realizes the occupational hazards of working with devils the hard way. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Chainsaw Man’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the third episode of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ titled ‘March of the StarCross,’ Ichigo fights against Quilge alone until he eventually gets much-needed help from Trest Bestias, who were injured by the Quincy captain sometime earlier. Meanwhile, Yhwach feels that it’s the perfect opportunity for him to destabilize the balance between the world of the living and the spirits as Ichigo is engaged in the battle in Hueco Mundo. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Golden Kamuy Season 4 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fourth episode of ‘Golden Kamuy’ season 4 titled ‘Spoiled Rich Kid,’ Otonoshin Koito, the son of a prominent naval officer meets Lieutenant Tsurumi accidentally and is kidnapped sometime later. Tsurumi with all his experience decides to help Heiji Koito find his son, only to find out that the abduction may have a larger international conspiracy behind it. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Golden Kamuy’ season 4 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Raising Kanan Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is a Starz crime drama series that serves as a prequel and spin-off to ‘Power,’ which aired on the same channel from 2014 to 2022. The plot revolves around a young Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) long before he became the dreaded drug lord we see in the original series, and his immediate family and friends. Kanan’s mother, Raquel or Raq (Patina Miller), is a brilliant, resourceful, ambitious, and vicious woman. With her brothers, Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) and Marvin (London Brown), serving as her lieutenants, Raq gradually establishes control over the drug trade in South Jamaica, Queens. The more Kanan grows up, the more he becomes emersed in his family business as if his destiny is guiding him to his fall.
thecinemaholic.com
The Chalk Line Ending, Explained: Who Are Clara’s Parents?
Co-written and directed by Ignacio Tatay, Netflix’s ‘The Chalk Line‘ is a Spanish mystery, psychological-thriller film. Originally titled ‘Jaula,’ the movie marks Ignacio’s debut as a feature film director after making short films such as ‘Mano a mano’ and ‘Novio.’ The story centers upon a traumatized girl named Clara (Eva Tennear), who is found by a couple, Paula (Elena Anaya) and Simón (Pablo Molinero), in the middle of the road.
thecinemaholic.com
What Will Happen to Rhaenyra and Alicent’s Kids in House of the Dragon?
Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 descriptive novel ‘Fire & Blood,’ HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ tells the story of the brutal war of succession between two factions of the ruling Targaryen dynasty — the Greens and the Blacks. There are two women at the center of the conflict — Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower — former friends turned bitter enemies. After the death of Rhaenyra’s mother, her father, King Viserys I Targaryen, marries Alicent, inadvertently sowing the seeds of the future conflict. Rhaenyra remains Viserys’ heir until his death, but things become complicated when Alicent gives birth to a boy, and he is named after the man who conquered the Seven Kingdoms. Alicent and Rhaenyra’s children inherit the enmity from their mothers, and even while Viserys is still alive, it reaches a dangerous level. But it is only after his death that things quickly devolve into a war. If you are wondering what happens to all the children that these two women have at the start of the war, here is what we know. BOOK AND SHOW SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
Are Ana Martinez and Kelly Anderson Based on Real Patients? Did Charles Cullen Kill Them?
Netflix’s crime film ‘The Good Nurse’ follows Amy Loughren, a nurse who works at the critical care unit of Parkfield Memorial Hospital along with Charles “Charlie” Cullen. When Ana Martinez, one of the patients in the unit, dies unexpectedly, the hospital involves detectives Tim Braun and Danny Baldwin to unravel the truth behind Ana’s unnatural death.
thecinemaholic.com
Robbing Mussolini Ending, Explained: Is Borsalino Dead? Does Isola Find the Treasure?
Netflix’s heist comedy film ‘Robbing Mussolini’ follows Isola, a Milanese entrepreneur who forms a group to steal the treasure belonging to Benito Mussolini during the final days of the Second Worl War. The Italian movie is written and directed by Renato De Maria and mixes reality with fiction to tell an enthralling tale filled with action and adventure. Given Isola’s audacious quest to rob the Italian leader, viewers must be wondering whether he succeeds or fails. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Robbing Mussolini.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Her ‘Abbott Elementary’ Bit Mixing Up White Celebrities as Black Was Real: “I Made One Mistake!”
Sheryl Lee Ralph brought a little bit of her own humor to her Abbott Elementary character, Barbara Howard. The Emmy-winning actress admitted that her character’s bit mixing up white celebrities and thinking they were Black was actually pulled from her own slip-up, which creator Quinta Brunson slyly included in a recent episode. During a Tuesday (Oct. 25) appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ralph revealed her real-life mistake became fodder for an Abbott Elementary cold open featured in the Sept. 28 episode “Wrong Delivery.” After Barbara confuses Brian Austin Green and Bryan Tyree Henry in the episode, Brunson’s character Janine explains, “There are a bunch of...
thecinemaholic.com
What is the Meaning of Buma in The Chalk Line, Explained
Co-written and directed by Ignacio Tatay, Netflix’s ‘The Chalk Line‘ is his first feature film. The Spanish horror psychological-thriller film, originally titled ‘Jaula’, is a story about a girl called Clara, whose origins and identity are unknown. When Paula finds this girl, she learns that Clara does not speak and shares a strange relationship with boxes made of chalk. The two form a bond, which leads Paula down a treacherous path that reveals Clara’s haunting past.
How to Get 'Don't Worry Dijon' Inspired by Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Drama
Unless you disconnected your internet connection or added Olivia Wilde to your muted words on Twitter, you're likely well aware of the controversy surrounding the actress and her special salad dressing. According to statements made by Wilde's nanny, the 38-year-old uses a salad dressing recipe fit for the gods—or at...
