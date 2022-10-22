ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
ksl.com

Missing elderly Utah woman found deceased in Wyoming

MILLCREEK — An elderly Millcreek woman with dementia who has been missing for several days was found deceased in Wyoming. Police had been looking for Victoria Acoba, 78, since Wednesday when officers issued a Silver Alert, a public notification to help find senior citizens with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other mental disabilities, who may be at risk and go missing. Her body was found Monday morning somewhere between Granger and Kemmerer, Wyoming, according to Unified police. Police believe Acoba's vehicle ran out of gas and she began walking before eventually succumbing to the weather.
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
MILLCREEK, UT

