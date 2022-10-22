Read full article on original website
USU Eastern soccer player identified as victim in head-on crash near Soldier Summit
PRICE, Utah (KUTV) — A soccer player at Utah State University Eastern has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash over the weekend. Officials with USUE Athletics shared on social media Monday that 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw was killed in a collision on Highway 6 near Soldier Summit Saturday evening.
Soldier Summit crash victim identified as Utah State University Eastern student
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
Get Ready for the Wind Facing Much of Montana This Week
Montanans were pleased to see some desperately needed moisture and cooler temps over the weekend. I enjoyed seeing all the snow that piled up in the yards of our friends in the Bozeman area. As for the week ahead- get ready for the wind facing much of Montana this week....
Bozeman man with rare brain tumor runs half-marathon months after surgery
Chuck Kendrick is an outdoorsman who spends time hiking, running and cross-country skiing. Last year he noticed something strange.
ksl.com
Missing elderly Utah woman found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK — An elderly Millcreek woman with dementia who has been missing for several days was found deceased in Wyoming. Police had been looking for Victoria Acoba, 78, since Wednesday when officers issued a Silver Alert, a public notification to help find senior citizens with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other mental disabilities, who may be at risk and go missing. Her body was found Monday morning somewhere between Granger and Kemmerer, Wyoming, according to Unified police. Police believe Acoba's vehicle ran out of gas and she began walking before eventually succumbing to the weather.
Rescuers locate overdue hunters near Bozeman
On October 23 at 9:29 AM, Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a report of two overdue hunters last seen in the Mystic Lake Cabin area the day prior at 7:10 AM.
KUTV
Propane tanks explode after horse tack building, corral catch fire in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Three propane tanks exploded after a large horse tack building and corral caught fire in Weber County. Fire crews responded to the structure fire on Highway 89 in Pleasant View a short time after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Weber, North View, Ogden City, Roy...
kslnewsradio.com
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
KSLTV
Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming
A Millcreek woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Wyoming, according to the Unified Police Department. A Silver Alert was issued on Friday for Victoria Acoba, 78, who was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 and had been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas.
kjzz.com
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
ksl.com
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
