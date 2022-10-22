Read full article on original website
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota
Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
fox9.com
Hugh McCutcheon named Gophers Assistant AD, Sport Development Coach
MINNEAPOLIS - Less than two weeks ago, University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced in a news release he was stepping away from the program after the 2022 season, his 11th with the Gophers. Now, we know why. Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced Tuesday that McCutcheon is stepping...
btpowerhouse.com
2022-23 Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball Season Preview
The 2022-’23 ‘BTPowerhouse Season Preview’ series will take an in-depth look at all 14 teams in the Big Ten heading into the 2022-’23 season with analysis on each program’s previous season, offseason departures, new additions, strengths, weakness, top player, and top storylines. Each post will also include predictions on each team’s starting lineup, season performance and commentary from a local “insider” who covers said team.
KARE
Gophers volleyball coach to take on new role in U of M athletics department
Hugh McCutcheon's future with University of Minnesota athletics became much more clear Tuesday as officials announced the longtime volleyball head coach would be transitioning into a new role with the school. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, McCutcheon will be the university's first Assistant Athletics Director/Sport Development Coach, according to a press...
gophersports.com
Landfair Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Landfair registered 5.79 points, 4.86 kills, 1.57 blocks and 0.86 digs per set last week in pacing Minnesota to wins over Iowa and No. 12 Purdue. She collected 21 kills in the Golden Gophers' four-set win over Purdue on Oct. 22 and added 13 kills (on .324 hitting) and a career-high eight blocks in an Oct. 19 sweep of Iowa.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Score Three Third Period Goals in Win Over Minnesota
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – Cambree Martens (FR/Morden, MB) scored to break a 2-2 third period tie and the University of Jamestown women’s hockey team added two more goals down the stretch in a 5-3 win over the University of Minnesota Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena. The Jimmies tralied...
gophersports.com
Gophers Finish the Second Round of the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational
Windermere, Fl. – The University of Minnesota men's golf team has finished the second round of the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational. The Gophers' team score of 294-298—592 places them in twelfth as they approach the third round of the tournament tomorrow. Junior Ben Warian, who opened the second round in a tie for tenth, moved up to a tie for ninth heading into the final round.
gophersports.com
Maroon & Gold Complete Round One of the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational
Windermere, Fl. – The Maroon & Gold men's golf team completed the first round of the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational. Minnesota will open the second round of the tournament in a tie for tenth place after culminating a team score of six-over par (294) in round one. Ben Warian will also open the next round in a tie for tenth based on his individual performance of two-under par (70).
stthomas.edu
From Johns Hopkins to St. Thomas
After attending Johns Hopkins University, her “dream school,” for a year, Ally Starks ’25 decided that a change of pace was in order. Burnt out, the Bloomington, Minnesota, native took a year off to focus on her mental health and coach volleyball. She switched from studying pre-med molecular and cellular biology at Johns Hopkins to majoring in exercise science on a pre-physical therapy track in the Morrison Family College of Health. Starks experienced the seamless way that St. Thomas welcomes transfer students.
swnewsmedia.com
Cal's longtime owners step away
It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center. At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide. Peterson said when he...
thetravelingchild.co
The Best Christmas Markets in the USA
The holiday season is finally here and Christmas markets are a fun way to get into the spirit of the season. You can stock up on some of the most unique Christmas gifts and holiday treats and they’re a great way to enjoy all the festive sights, sounds, tastes, and smells that they have to offer. Also known as Christkindl Markets since they originate in Europe (check out The Best Christmas Markets in Europe here) don’t feel sad if you can’t make it to Europe as this list of the best Christmas Markets in the USA give some of the European markets competition!
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store
A new T.J. Maxx will open in Minnesota next month. The retailer announced the new 22,200-square-foot store at Highway 61 and Tyler Road North in Red Wing will open on Sunday, Nov. 6. “Our newest store in Red Wing will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Blown Away! See Some Of The Concert Photos You Sent Us Last Night From Minneapolis!
Last night Jimmie Allen and Carrie Underwood performed at the Target Center, as part of the Diamond and Rhinestones tour that Carrie is on across the U.S. (You can actually win a trip to see her perform in Tampa this February if you have the 98-1 app, tap here to find out how) We were able to send some of the 98-1 family off to the show, and per our request, we got some photos back from those at the show!
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
rejournals.com
Minneapolis’ Knutson Construction names director of operations
Minneapolis-based Knutson Construction has promoted Jens Frederickson to Minneapolis director of operations. Frederickson will oversee projects managed out of the Minneapolis office in this newly created role. Frederickson joined Knutson in 2012 as a project engineer and has held roles of increasing responsibility in a variety of sectors and project...
