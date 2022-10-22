Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
Yardbarker
Niklas Hjalmarsson Looking to Make Return to Professional Hockey
After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Niklas Hjalmarsson is preparing to return to hockey for the 2022-23 campaign. The 35-year-old, who last played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21, is preparing for a comeback with his hometown HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). While no longer a great NHL defender by the end of his career, he should have no problem contributing to HV71 in a big way, assuming he is fully healthy.
NHL
MIN@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. The Wild scored the lone goal in the first period, which came courtesy of Joel Eriksson Ek at the 5:52 mark of the frame. Ek capitalized on a rebound in prime...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2
From special teams to another strong game for Eetu Luostarinen, here are five takeaways from Tuesday's loss in Chicago. With their late rally coming up just short, the Florida Panthers (4-2-1) opened up their two-game road swing with a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0) at United Center on Tuesday.
Coyotes end long road trip with commanding win at Blue Jackets
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere had two goals and Clayton Keller had two assists as the Arizona Coyotes ended their six-game road
NHL
Norris could be out for season for Senators with shoulder injury
Center sidelined long-term, signed eight-year contract in offseason. Josh Norris will be sidelined long-term and could be out for the season for the Ottawa Senators because of a shoulder injury. The center left a 6-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday midway through the third period. "If at some...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
Kraken stake 2-0 lead for third time in three games, keep it safe and then pile on with three more goals. Lots of stars, including Kraken fourth line and penalty killers. In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2.
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Kings
The Bolts open the California road trip with a 10 p.m. ET puck drop agains the Kings in Los Angeles. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 2:16 | GOAL - Quick gets a piece of Kucherov's shot from the slot, but the puck still finds its way across the line. First goal of the season for Kucherov.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Oilers
BLUES Falling 4-0 in Winnipeg, the St. Louis Blues were shut out for the first time since March 25, 2021. Including postseason games, the Blues played 124 games between shutouts - a franchise record and 18th on the NHL's all-time leaderboard. Despite the loss, Thomas Greiss excelled in goal with...
NHL
Tickets for 2023 Stadium Series between Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thur
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Hillis for Beaudin
Chicago acquires 22-year-old forward from Montreal in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forward Cameron Hillis from Montreal in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin. Hillis will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Hillis, 22, has skated...
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
NHL
Color of Hockey: 'Mighty Ducks' franchise boosts Nelson's off-ice career
Former Devils prospect relishing role as adviser for Disney+ series, appearing in TV commercials. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Chris Nelson, a 1988 New Jersey Devils draft pick who's finding success in Hollywood doing TV commercials and as a hockey technical adviser for Season 2 of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 26 vs. Edmonton
Blues Head Coach Craig Berube looks to be tinkering with his lines a bit as he deals with injuries to Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body) and Brandon Saad (upper-body), both of which aren't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday when the team begins a stretch of three games in four nights.
Yardbarker
Wranglers forward Clark Bishop suspended four AHL games for cross-checking
Bishop was given a match penalty on the play. He served the first game of the suspension on Saturday night, so he’s got three games remaining. He’ll be eligible to return to play starting with the Wranglers’ Nov. 4 game against the Tucson Roadrunners. The Flames signed...
NHL
Capitals score six, end Devils winning streak at three
NEWARK, N.J. -- Alex Ovechkin scored during a four-goal second period for the Washington Capitals, who defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3 at Prudential Center on Monday. Nick Jensen, Garnet Hathaway and Aliaksei Protas each had a goal and an assist, and Charlie Lindgren made 38 saves in his first win for the Capitals (4-3-0).
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
Oettinger gets the start in road trip finale
The young netminder, who played college hockey at BU, looks to go 5-0-0 There will be some key storylines for the Stars in Boston on Tuesday. Dallas will face old coach Jim Montgomery for the first time. Jake Oettinger will get the start in Boston, where he attended Boston University.
NHL
NHL partners with SAP on digital platform to gauge carbon footprint
Technology will allow League to reduce ecological impact. The NHL has partnered with SAP on a new web-based digital platform that will allow the League and its teams to better gauge their carbon footprint. The end-to-end, cloud-based platform, called NHL Venue Metrics, will enable the League to gather ongoing insights...
NHL
Trotz not ready to coach again, Original Six team could spark 'intrigue'
Was candidate for Jets after being fired by Islanders. Barry Trotz said he's not quite ready to return to the NHL, but he would be potentially interested in coaching one of the more historic franchises if the opportunity presented itself. "Original Six, for me, I have never coached an Original...
Comments / 0