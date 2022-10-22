ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kelly E McClanahan
3d ago

One thing that can be said there is not a bad seat in the house. All seats have an unobstructed view of the field. It might be 50 years old, and some think that we need a new one closer to Downtown, but it is perfect where it is....

Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for October 25, 2022

Anne Rogers writes about five questions facing the Royals this off-season. Sources have indicated the Royals will be looking for two starters; one could be Zack Greinke if he wants to return — and the Royals believe he does, at least right now — and the other could be another veteran workhorse on the market. Kansas City also wants to acquire a closer-type reliever to help Barlow at the back of the bullpen, and they will likely look for a veteran catcher to act as a backup to Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez, especially when Melendez is playing in left field.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Troost capital project hits $15M goal; 2023 completion expected to address ‘blight at the heart’ of trauma in KC

Reconciliation Services recently crossed the finish line of a $14.9 million capital campaign to breathe new life into its aging homebase at one of Kansas City’s most bustling intersections, said Father Justin Mathews. “We were able to complete the $15 million raise in approximately 18 months, which is a tribute to the generosity of Kansas The post Troost capital project hits $15M goal; 2023 completion expected to address ‘blight at the heart’ of trauma in KC appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
mycameronnews.com

Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
CAMERON, MO
kcur.org

Breaking down the Kansas City ballot

A few statewide ballot measures in Missouri have been creating buzz during the lead-up to this year's midterm election on Nov. 8. All of Missouri will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana, and whether to require Kansas City to increase the proportion of its budget that goes towards police.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of architecture in the Kansas City area. The Victorian was built in 1881 by Col. Harvey and Sophia Vaile, two wealthy New Yorkers who moved to the area when Harvey was appointed postmaster general for the region.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE

