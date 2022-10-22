Anne Rogers writes about five questions facing the Royals this off-season. Sources have indicated the Royals will be looking for two starters; one could be Zack Greinke if he wants to return — and the Royals believe he does, at least right now — and the other could be another veteran workhorse on the market. Kansas City also wants to acquire a closer-type reliever to help Barlow at the back of the bullpen, and they will likely look for a veteran catcher to act as a backup to Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez, especially when Melendez is playing in left field.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO