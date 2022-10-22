Matthew Aaron Alan Yocham was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on two separate charges. The first charge is a misdemeanor alleging “stalking in violation of a court order” and while he was being booked for the misdemeanor, it was discovered that he had meth in his wallet, tucked in a one-dollar bill, which led to a felony charge of “carrying drugs into jail.”

