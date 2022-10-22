Read full article on original website
Tulsa police investigating audio recording from citizen's academy training
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after statements made by officers during its Citizen's Police Academy last week.
KTUL
Tulsa police sergeant put on restrictive duty after controversial comments during class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During a recent Citizen Police Academy class, a Tulsa Police Department supervisor and sergeant said some things that were recorded by an anonymous individual. A NewsChannel 8 employee who was in attendance at the class confirmed the one making the statements was Sgt. Mike Griffin.
Security footage captures vandals breaking into Tulsa church
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/26/22 5:33 A.M.): Tulsa police said they identified the church burglary suspects. A local pastor is counting his losses after vandals and burglars broke into his church four times in 10 days and three out of the last five nights, breaking more than they took, but causing thousands of dollars in damages.
TPD: Supervisor placed on restrictive duty, being investigated over comments made during training
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) supervisor has been placed on Administrative Restrictive duty over comments made during a Citizens Police Academy training session. “During this training session, the Supervisor expressed several personal opinions that are not acceptable for any Tulsa Police Officer to present as representatives...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Seen on Two Charges Involving Stalking and Meth
Matthew Aaron Alan Yocham was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on two separate charges. The first charge is a misdemeanor alleging “stalking in violation of a court order” and while he was being booked for the misdemeanor, it was discovered that he had meth in his wallet, tucked in a one-dollar bill, which led to a felony charge of “carrying drugs into jail.”
Parents ask for clarity after an unattended gun was found in the bathroom at Adair High School
ADAIR, Okla. — Parents in Adair Public Schools are seeking more clarity after school officials say a district security guard left a gun unattended in a school bathroom. On Monday morning, parents in Adair Public Schools tell FOX23 they received a text message with a letter from superintendent Mark Lippe attached. The letter told them a custodian at the high school found a gun, unattended, in a bathroom.
Teen Shooting Victim Identified By Tulsa Police
Police have identified the 17-year-old boy that was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa. TPD said Demarion Brown, 17, was walking down the street with a 15-year-old near E. 46th St. N. and North Peoria Ave. around 2 a.m. Police said that an unidentified car fired on the...
Broken Arrow Police warn public as they investigate mail thefts
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after seeing an uptick in reports of people having their mail stolen and checks washed. They said thieves are trying to steal money and want to warn people so they don’t become victims. Ethan Hutchins is the spokesperson for...
Fires spark in Foyil, Chelsea on Saturday
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE (10/22/22, 4:20 p.m.) — Fire departments are still battling fires and intend to battle them through the night and into the morning, according to Chelsea Fire Chief Craig Sampson. Chief Sampson said the fire near 4120 & 350 Rd was about 500 acres...
Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
Some of the 19 bodies exhumed for testing in an effort to identify victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and then reburied in an Oklahoma cemetery will be removed again starting Wednesday to gather more DNA. The latest exhumations of bodies, some of which were taken last year from...
news9.com
Volunteers Transform Downtown Sapulpa Into Winter Wonderland
SAPULPA, Okla. - Sapulpa could become the next Green Country Christmas destination for families and shoppers. Downtown will be shining bright this Christmas season! News On 6's Ryan Gillin took us to downtown Sapulpa where residents are ready for the holiday spirit.
Bixby school bus pulled out of ditch in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A school bus was pulled out of a ditch in south Tulsa on Tuesday morning. The Bixby Public Schools bus was seen in a ditch near East 121st Street South and South Yale Avenue. Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller said the bus driver missed his...
Adair Public Schools says security staff member left gun in school bathroom
ADAIR, Okla. — Adair Public Schools (APS) said a gun was left unattended in a school bathroom by a member of security staff on Monday. A letter from APS Superintendent Mark Lippe obtained by FOX23 says all students and staff are safe after the weapon was found by a school custodian in a bathroom at Adair High School.
Bartlesville Police Holds Meeting To Discuss Drugs In Community
The Bartlesville Police Department is developing new ways to address drug problems in its community. “In a community our size, of about 36,00 people, you would be surprised at the amount of drugs are here in this community," said Captain Jay Hastings, Bartlesville Police Department. Police said those drugs have...
Oklahoma ranchers worried after arson destroys hay bales
Ranchers in Rogers County are worried after a weekend arson fire destroyed hundreds of acres, also destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay bales.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Man Charged with Felony Domestic Abuse (Aggravated Assault)
Damien Dewayne Lowe was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on a Felony charge alleging domestic abuse (Aggravated Assault). He has a prior misdemeanor of a similar charge, involving the same victim. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Bartlesville Police Officer pulled over a gray minivan with severe...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Driver Plows into Sand Springs (OK) Fire Truck at Scene of Earlier Crash
A driver traveling during rainy conditions plowed into the side of a Sand Springs fire engine Monday afternoon, a fire official said, TulsaWorld.com reported. The crews of two Sand Springs fire trucks were assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the scene of an earlier wreck in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 412 just west of 129th West Avenue about 1:30 p.m., the report said.
Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
Rhema announces dates for Christmas Lights
The annual Christmas light displays will open for the season on November 23rd and stay open through January 1st.
