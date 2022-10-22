ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Security footage captures vandals breaking into Tulsa church

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/26/22 5:33 A.M.): Tulsa police said they identified the church burglary suspects. A local pastor is counting his losses after vandals and burglars broke into his church four times in 10 days and three out of the last five nights, breaking more than they took, but causing thousands of dollars in damages.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Seen on Two Charges Involving Stalking and Meth

Matthew Aaron Alan Yocham was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on two separate charges. The first charge is a misdemeanor alleging “stalking in violation of a court order” and while he was being booked for the misdemeanor, it was discovered that he had meth in his wallet, tucked in a one-dollar bill, which led to a felony charge of “carrying drugs into jail.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Parents ask for clarity after an unattended gun was found in the bathroom at Adair High School

ADAIR, Okla. — Parents in Adair Public Schools are seeking more clarity after school officials say a district security guard left a gun unattended in a school bathroom. On Monday morning, parents in Adair Public Schools tell FOX23 they received a text message with a letter from superintendent Mark Lippe attached. The letter told them a custodian at the high school found a gun, unattended, in a bathroom.
ADAIR, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fires spark in Foyil, Chelsea on Saturday

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE (10/22/22, 4:20 p.m.) — Fire departments are still battling fires and intend to battle them through the night and into the morning, according to Chelsea Fire Chief Craig Sampson. Chief Sampson said the fire near 4120 & 350 Rd was about 500 acres...
CHELSEA, OK
news9.com

Volunteers Transform Downtown Sapulpa Into Winter Wonderland

SAPULPA, Okla. - Sapulpa could become the next Green Country Christmas destination for families and shoppers. Downtown will be shining bright this Christmas season! News On 6's Ryan Gillin took us to downtown Sapulpa where residents are ready for the holiday spirit.
SAPULPA, OK
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Driver Plows into Sand Springs (OK) Fire Truck at Scene of Earlier Crash

A driver traveling during rainy conditions plowed into the side of a Sand Springs fire engine Monday afternoon, a fire official said, TulsaWorld.com reported. The crews of two Sand Springs fire trucks were assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the scene of an earlier wreck in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 412 just west of 129th West Avenue about 1:30 p.m., the report said.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
TULSA, OK

