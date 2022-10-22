Read full article on original website
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
Town of Windsor’s First Community Art Piece
The Town of Windsor’s first community art piece is in progress. The Windsor Arts Commission selected local artist Chris Bates as the first-ever commissioned community artist to create a mural for the town. The mural is located on the west side of the 408 Exchange restaurant building along 408 Main Street. Bates specializes in large-scale murals and finely detailed pen and ink drawings. As a Fort Collins, Colorado native,
A New Trail in Fort Collins is Now Open to the Public
In just two days during the month of October, 70 volunteers from around Northern Colorado teamed up to help complete a new trail at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space in Fort Collins. Many helping hands spent hours in the sun building over 3,500 lineal feet of new trail. The project consisted...
Peace, Love, and Little Donuts Says “Peace Out” to Fort Collins
When the clock strikes 5 p.m. on Halloween night, there will be one less donut shop in the city of Fort Collins. An email was sent today from Peace, Love, and Little Donuts that is leaving a donut hole piece of our hearts missing. Peace, Love, and Little Donuts sent...
The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is In The Heart Of Greeley
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good
Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
1310kfka.com
Seasonal overflow shelter in Fort Collins to change locations
A seasonal overflow shelter is slated to open at a new site in Fort Collins next month. The Coloradoan reports the city and the Fort Collins Rescue Mission have teamed up open a shelter for nearly four dozen unhoused men at 117 North Mason Street. The overflow shelter is in addition to the rescue mission’s existing 106-bed shelter on Jefferson Street. The overflow shelter is expected to open November 11. The rescue mission is still at least three years away from opening a permanent 24/7 200-bed shelter in north Fort Collins. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Gun range idea worries nearby residents in unincorporated Weld County
Christina Person is worried about an idea from the Town of Severance to turn land near her home into an open-air gun range. Her concerns include safety, noise, and the effects on property values.
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open
The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
Westword
The Story Behind Denver’s Forgotten Haunted Mansion
Every old home deserves a ghost story — something that recalls its history, usually at its most tragic moments, but sometimes just when a former inhabitant refuses to leave. Consider it an undead history lesson: We are neither the beginning nor the end. I grew up in a haunted...
Cutting Down Your Own Beautiful Colorado Christmas Tree in Larimer County in 2022
Whether it's been a family tradition for decades or it's your first outing to get one, folks in Larimer County should be aware of the "how?" and "What not to dos." It is silly, how we bring a tree into the home for Christmas. It's said that the tradition dates back to the 16th century in Germany. Germany is a long way from Larimer County, but we have wonderful trees that will make great additions to the home for the holidays.
Denver could see its first official snow of the season
Our next storm will bring a rain/snow mix to the Front Range tonight and through early Thursday morning. Mild and dry weather will return for the weekend.
aboutboulder.com
This Well-Known Haunt is Located in Downtown Boulder
A popular spot in the city is the Boulder Theater. George Paper, who oversaw the theater in the 1940s and passed away there after being unintentionally strangled in the lighting system, is the ghost. According to rumors, George is a skilled practical joker. He is rumored to operate faucets, open doors, and flip light switches. Some claim to have seen his form.
25 years later: Monster snow totals in Colorado blizzard of 1997
On October 24-26 of 1997 a major blizzard arrived in Colorado and buried the Denver metro area in 14 to 31 inches of snowfall, caused power outages, stranded thousands of people, cost millions of dollars in lost sales and production.
9News
Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
New affordable housing development coming to Greeley
Crews broke ground on a 42-acre affordable housing development. Habitat for Humanity says it'll be their largest development in Colorado, with nearly 500 units.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Greeley, CO
Greeley is the seat of Weld County, Colorado, and one of the key cities in the Front Range Urban Corridor. Northern Colorado's Greeley is 49 miles northeast of Denver, home to the Colorado State Capitol. Greeley was one of the first formal settlements in the US and was named after...
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through Friday
This express lane is located in Broomfield, CO, on Route 36.(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 24, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the express lane between Monument and Castle Rock through Friday, Oct. 28, to install signage and work on pavement.
First Snowfall Of The Season Forecasted In Fort Collins This Week
And while yes, most of the snow is expected to stay in the mountains, there is some forecasted for Fort Collins and throughout Northern Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Whatever does fall won't last too long as things are...
Missing Fort Collins woman found safe
A 21-year-old woman missing in Fort Collins overnight after a night at the bars was found safe Tuesday morning, police said.
