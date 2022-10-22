ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Town of Windsor’s First Community Art Piece

The Town of Windsor’s first community art piece is in progress. The Windsor Arts Commission selected local artist Chris Bates as the first-ever commissioned community artist to create a mural for the town. The mural is located on the west side of the 408 Exchange restaurant building along 408 Main Street. Bates specializes in large-scale murals and finely detailed pen and ink drawings. As a Fort Collins, Colorado native,
WINDSOR, CO
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good

Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
LOVELAND, CO
Seasonal overflow shelter in Fort Collins to change locations

A seasonal overflow shelter is slated to open at a new site in Fort Collins next month. The Coloradoan reports the city and the Fort Collins Rescue Mission have teamed up open a shelter for nearly four dozen unhoused men at 117 North Mason Street. The overflow shelter is in addition to the rescue mission’s existing 106-bed shelter on Jefferson Street. The overflow shelter is expected to open November 11. The rescue mission is still at least three years away from opening a permanent 24/7 200-bed shelter in north Fort Collins. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
COLORADO STATE
The Story Behind Denver’s Forgotten Haunted Mansion

Every old home deserves a ghost story — something that recalls its history, usually at its most tragic moments, but sometimes just when a former inhabitant refuses to leave. Consider it an undead history lesson: We are neither the beginning nor the end. I grew up in a haunted...
DENVER, CO
Cutting Down Your Own Beautiful Colorado Christmas Tree in Larimer County in 2022

Whether it's been a family tradition for decades or it's your first outing to get one, folks in Larimer County should be aware of the "how?" and "What not to dos." It is silly, how we bring a tree into the home for Christmas. It's said that the tradition dates back to the 16th century in Germany. Germany is a long way from Larimer County, but we have wonderful trees that will make great additions to the home for the holidays.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
This Well-Known Haunt is Located in Downtown Boulder

A popular spot in the city is the Boulder Theater. George Paper, who oversaw the theater in the 1940s and passed away there after being unintentionally strangled in the lighting system, is the ghost. According to rumors, George is a skilled practical joker. He is rumored to operate faucets, open doors, and flip light switches. Some claim to have seen his form.
BOULDER, CO
Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
15 Best Restaurants in Greeley, CO

Greeley is the seat of Weld County, Colorado, and one of the key cities in the Front Range Urban Corridor. Northern Colorado's Greeley is 49 miles northeast of Denver, home to the Colorado State Capitol. Greeley was one of the first formal settlements in the US and was named after...
GREELEY, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through Friday

This express lane is located in Broomfield, CO, on Route 36.(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 24, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the express lane between Monument and Castle Rock through Friday, Oct. 28, to install signage and work on pavement.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

