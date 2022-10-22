Read full article on original website
southfloridareporter.com
Texas vs. Florida: Which State Is Better To Live In?
Texas and Florida have both become top-rated destinations for those who are looking for a new home. Both states have their own unique attributes, but they also have quite a few similarities that you might not even consider. If you are considering making a move and want to know a bit more about each state, keep reading to see whether Texas or Florida is the better place to go.
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
floridatrend.com
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
“Halloween Can Be Scary” Florida AG Moody Warns Parents Of Fentanyl This Spooky Season
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. Law enforcement agencies nationwide are seizing bright-colored fentanyl that resembles candy—some of these deadly drugs are being found in toy and candy boxes. With Halloween around the
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
Top Haunted Places in Florida That'll Give You Chills
Florida is full of history, both good and bad--and the latter of which often makes for the best ghost stories. If you think one of the best parts about Halloween is uncovering haunted places and finding out what kinds of things go bump in the night--well, look no further because Florida is full of mystery, myths and legends! Without further ado, here are the top supposedly haunted places in Florida that will totally put you in the mood for the spooky season.
Tiny Home Festival, Christmas Towns & Rocket Launches: See the Top Florida Events Happening this November
With October soon coming to a close, Thanksgiving will be the next major holiday for many Floridians to celebrate--but that doesn't mean you will have to wait a month to plan something fun! There are many things to do in November throughout the Sunshine State including a tiny home festival, rocket launch, and the start of several Christmas events--to name a short few on this list of our top picks for the best Florida events happening in November. What's more, most of these events don't overlap or they run for several days/weekends, which means more time to fit all the fun into your schedule!
Florida man takes home $5 million prize from scratch-off ticket
A Florida man is now a multimillionaire after claiming a $5 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
There's a Massive Great White Shark Heading South Towards Florida
The ocean is full of aw-worthy creatures large and small--but for one reason or another, nothing compares to the mighty great white shark. With jaws full of razor sharp teeth and a body growing up to 16ft in length, these ginormous fish are truly a force to be reckoned with. Thankfully, they are often hidden deep within the ocean only to appear once in a great while. That said, currently, scientists are tracking one that appears to be heading south towards Florida.
wild941.com
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified
Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, and those that live in Florida or like to go there often on vacation can definitely confirm this. If you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Florida that are great choices for both a fun weekend getaway, as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
wild941.com
Suspects Arrested In Tampa Night Club Shooting
On Monday, Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor announced that two men were arrested in relation to the shooting that took place 0n Oct 9th outside LIT Cigar and Martini bar. The shooting left six people injured and one dead. The fight started inside the club before the incident went down outside. The man who was shot and killed was from California, visiting for a wedding. The investigation into the shooting is still in progress to determine who the whole altercation started.
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
cltampa.com
The Rinker House, built by a Florida cement tycoon, is back on the market in Tampa Bay
A massive home built by the prominent Rinker Family, whose concrete company arguably poured more cement than anyone in Florida's history, is back on the market in Belleair. Located at 140 Willadel Dr., the home was built in 1991 by the late Marshall Rinker Jr. and his wife Mary. Marshall's father, Marshall E. "Doc'' Rinker Sr, founded the concrete company Rinker Materials Corp. in 1926, and turned the one man, one truck operation into a half-billion dollar company with over 70 plants and work sites throughout Florida.
wild941.com
Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic Neighborhood
Daniel Di Palma, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known iconic landmarks in Florida, like the Key West Lighthouse, the Tarpon Spring sponge docks, and Castillo de San Marcos, to name just a few.
Florida's Most Dangerous Highways
The Sunshine State is known for its friendly people, beautiful beaches, and year-round warm weather. But Florida also has a dark side—it's home to some of the most dangerous highways in the country.
Florida Residents Have Until May 23 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
Florida insurance claims for Hurricane Ian near $7 billion
Florida insurance companies have reported nearly $7 billion in claims in the 25 days since Hurricane Ian's landfall.
