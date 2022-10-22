Read full article on original website
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Top Speed
Everything That's Wrong With The Cadillac Celestiq
After decades of false starts and teasing concepts, Cadillac is finally returning to the world of 'ULTRA-luxury' vehicles with its all-new CELESTIQ. Picking up where the stunning 2003 Cadillac Sixteen left off, CELESTIQ was reviewed as a concept earlier this year and now a full-scale production model is set to hit the road next year. However, this upcoming flagship from Cadillac left many enthusiasts somewhat embittered, partly for its design and partly for its frankly astronomical $300,000 asking price.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Plant Gets Frame Line Upgrades
Production of the next-generation Ford Ranger kicked off earlier this year, while the redesigned mid-size pickup has also launched in several countries around the world ahead of its arrival in the U.S. in 2023 for the 2024 model year. Meanwhile, The Blue Oval has been working on ramping up production of its global pickup and the high-performance Ranger Raptor variant as well amid high demand – not only at Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM), but also the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which just received a brand new frame line.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Should You Choose the 2023 GMC Canyon or the 2023 Ford Ranger?
Does the 2023 GMC Canyon or 2023 Ford Ranger offer you the midsize truck prowess you desire? The post Should You Choose the 2023 GMC Canyon or the 2023 Ford Ranger? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
jalopyjournal.com
The Lincoln 337 c.i. “FAThead”
We’ve all got a first, right? Many moons ago, my first real custom was a 1949 Lincoln Cosmopolitan Coupe, which was fixed up into a custom over many years and on a very limited budget. The car was equipped with the largest displacement flathead V8 motor that Ford ever created… The 337 c.i. behemoth known as the 8EL (in 1949 – 1951 Lincolns) and 8EQ (in Ford F-7 and F-8 trucks). For many years I kept this massive flathead alive and running in my car, largely because this young man was too broke to rebuild it, but also because it was an unusual motor for a custom. When I would pop the hood at the A&W in Paso, there were always a few ‘what the heck is that thing?!’ stares… Unfortunately cool aluminum heads and dual carb intakes for this engine were very rare and ungodly expensive, so she just ran dual glasspacks and chrome head bolt covers!
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque?
The final verdict on this often-repeated piece of automotive trivia may surprise you. The post Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
1969 International CO1800 is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels is thinking big for its line of 1/64-scale cars: it selected a 1969 International-Harvester CO1800 as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. The semi truck was seemingly brought back from the dead with a Chevrolet-sourced V8 engine and a long list of modifications. Keith Johnston of Corning,...
techeblog.com
torquenews.com
Amazon Auto Parts Scam You Need to Know About
The old saw of “You Get What You Paid For” is nowhere more true than when it comes to auto parts with name brands on them that eventually prove to be inferior quality parts. Here’s the latest on why you should avoid any significantly less expensive auto parts regardless of the name brand claim---even if the seller swears it came from a name brand parts manufacturer.
Replacing Your Pickup Truck Transmission Might not be Worth it
Pickup trucks are known to be reliable and long-lasting. Should you replace your truck's transmission? The post Replacing Your Pickup Truck Transmission Might not be Worth it appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s Included in the 2023 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition?
Here's a look at the specs, features, and accessories included with the 2023 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED special edition model package. The post What’s Included in the 2023 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Prized Gold-Plated Rolls-Royce Remains One of the World’s Most Expensive Royal Cars
While many celebrities are known for their expensive car collections, some go one step further with extravagant car customizations. Paris Hilton has both, though her jewel-encrusted pink Bentley is the most famous vehicle in her collection. Of course, not every custom car is a hit: the John InCENArator looks promising but proves to be impractical.
techeblog.com
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Acura Integra Looks Amazing in Three SEMA Custom Tuner Treatments
The 2023 Acura Integra revives the iconic nameplate, and it's getting the aftermarket treatment for the 2022 SEMA show. Acura teamed up with three notable names in the tuner community and told them to build their ideal version of the new Integra. The trio of personalities who designed the custom...
