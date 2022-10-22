To np surprise, odds makers are heavily favoring TCU over West Virginia as the college football lines open for Week 9. TCU is starting out as a 7-point favorite to beat WVU, according to Circa Sports. The Mountaineers are at home, but have already lost once at Milan Puskar Stadium this season and are reeling following a poor showing in Lubbock, losing to Texas Tech 48-10. On the flip side, TCU is coming into Morgantown as the class of the Big 12 after back-to-back wins against ranked conference opponents.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO