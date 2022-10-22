Read full article on original website
Asti: Neal Brown, West Virginia Football Should Tune Out Noise
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – When things are bad, they can get better or they can get worse. That’s the case in life, and that’s also the case for the West Virginia football program right now. There’s only way for the Mountaineers to be able to stay focused on improving – to simply tune out the noise.
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Staying the Course, Getting Team on Track
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown recaps the loss to Texas Tech and previews the TCU game while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. At about the 18 minute mark Brown responds to Asti’s question about Pat McAfee’s...
West Virginia Center Zach Frazier: ‘JT Daniels is Probably the Smartest QB I’ve Ever Been Around’
There are several factors that go into any quarterback experiencing success that extend beyond his own abilities. West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels will be the first one to articulate how much a quarterback can’t do it alone. A major reason for Daniels finding success is the chemistry that he’s...
West Virginia Football HC Neal Brown Responds to Pat McAfee’s Comments About Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown did eventually offer a response to something that has been on the minds of Mountaineer Nation in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. WVSN’s Mike Asti asked Brown if he had any thoughts or reaction to what Pat McAfee said...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 26
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The WVU women’s basketball players joined fans for a happy hour Tuesday night. Around The Network. Steelers Now: Calvin Austin Unlikely in Plans This Week. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Nelly Cummings Profile.
Asti: The Pros, Cons to Removing a Head Coach for West Virginia
Firing a head coach is much more complicated than it may seem, especially for a college program. And since there’s so much talk about the future of the West Virginia football team and if it should continue to be led by Neal Brown, it’s time to tackle both the pros and cons to moving on from a head coach.
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
TCU Opens as Heavy Favorites to Beat West Virginia in Morgantown
To np surprise, odds makers are heavily favoring TCU over West Virginia as the college football lines open for Week 9. TCU is starting out as a 7-point favorite to beat WVU, according to Circa Sports. The Mountaineers are at home, but have already lost once at Milan Puskar Stadium this season and are reeling following a poor showing in Lubbock, losing to Texas Tech 48-10. On the flip side, TCU is coming into Morgantown as the class of the Big 12 after back-to-back wins against ranked conference opponents.
West Virginia’s Staff Contacts Manhattan Transfer G Jose Perez
On Tuesday night, West Virginia’s basketball staff made contact with Manhattan transfer guard Jose Perez, WV Sports Now learned. Perez entered the portal earlier in the day after head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed from his duties. Perez (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) is entering his senior season. Just hours after...
Poll: How Many Remaining Games Will WVU Football Win This Season?
Even though most have higher expectations, reaching a bowl game would do wonders in generating a trust in the West Virginia program moving forward. To become Bowl eligible, the Mountaineers need at least 3 more wins before the end of the season. With 5 games left on the schedule, and...
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
UK basketball coach applauds coal miner, West Virginia on social media
University of Kentucky's men's basketball head coach made a shout to coal miners and Clarksburg, West Virginia on Monday.
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
Deep Creek Lake Pilot Dredging Update
Sediment dredging is a means to remove excess accumulated sediment caused by stream inputs (primarily during high rain and snow melt events) and shoreline erosion in to a body of water. At Deep Creek Lake, Arrowhead Cove was identified in multiple studies as an area with relatively high sediment accumulation....
Weston begins search for new police chief
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Weston is in the process of seeking a new police chief. Josh Thomas has been Weston’s police chief since 2016 and had 20 plus years’ experience as an officer. Now, Deputy Chief Mike Posey is acting in his place after Thomas...
