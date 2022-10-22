Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Val Venis Comments On Rumour Randy Orton Forced WWE Diva To Leave The Company
Following his arrival on WWE’s main roster in 2002 Randy Orton earned a reputation for being something of a wild child backstage. For years there have been rumours that his behaviour made him difficult to work with and upset a number of fellow stars. During this period Orton shared...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey Goes After A Fan At WWE Live Event
She’s not happy. There are certain wrestlers who are better as villains that heroes and the key is figuring that out. Finding the right balance and standing for a wrestler is one of the most complicated yet also important things that a promotion can do. Now WWE has managed to get it right with one of its top stars, which was on display after a match over the weekend.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract
Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
wrestlingrumors.net
38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns
He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pays Special Tribute To Missing WWE Star
It was a special day. WWE runs several events every single year and some of them stand out for one reason or another. You never know when you are going to see something special happen in the ring at any given time and it can be fun to go back and look at some classics. One of the bigger current WWE stars is doing just that on the anniversary of a special match.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch's Career Before Signing With The WWE
Becky Lynch has carved out her place in wrestling history as a multi-time WWE Women's Champion and the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event. What some fans may not know is that Lynch had a completely different occupation before joining WWE. The Dublin native began wrestling at the...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Comments On Allegations Randy Orton Forced Diva To Quit
Randy Orton has had an incredible WWE career, but he also had some bad moments in his career including when he caused a woman to quit. In the mid-2000s, WWE was eager to hire women (labeled as “divas” in that era) that didn’t have experience in wrestling with competitions like the Diva Search, which started in 2004 and just hiring women that they found that were models. WWE felt like they could teach them. Some women hired that way had long careers, but others were only there briefly.
PWMania
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Claims Hulk Hogan Nixed Early Randy Savage WWF Title Plans
There’s a game changer. It takes a special kind of star to rise to the top of WWE. Getting there is not easy and it often means making moves that hurt some people in the process. This might not be the nicest thing in the world, but it is the kind of thing that happens with almost every top star. Now a former WWE name is telling a story about one of the biggest stars WWE has ever seen.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Is Surprised WWE Released Top AEW Act
This past year, all over the realm of pro wrestling, certain tag teams were standing out among the pack doing some of the best work of their careers. The Usos, representing The Bloodline, come to mind in WWE, while elsewhere, one tag team has been dominating every promotion they step into: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
ringsidenews.com
Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger For NXT Title Could Be Surprising Choice
Bron Breakker is still the NXT Champion coming out of Halloween Havoc, but there is no shortage of challengers in NXT. Apollo Crews originally debuted for NXT in 2014. After spending a couple of years in NXT, he finally moved to the main roster where he rose to prominence in the pandemic era. He even ended up winning the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship within a span of 12 months.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, CM Punk, Batista
Wrestling Observer Live: RAW report, New Japan in New York, Rocky Romero returns, more!. 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot. TripleMania, the story behind the show, business...
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: WWE Possibly Reveals Bray Wyatt’s Newest Associate
We might have a glimpse. There are all kinds of things that need to come together to make a wrestling story work in the right way and one of the most important is finding the right people. Putting someone in the wrong spot can mess up quite a bit, especially if the first impression is wrong. Earlier this week, we might have gotten a look at the newest member of a big storyline.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On Karl Anderson And NJPW's NEVER Openweight Title
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has released a statement regarding the NEVER Openweight Title currently held by WWE Superstar Karl Anderson. In the statement, NJPW noted that the booking for Anderson vs. Hikuleo for the NEVER Openweight Championship was announced on October 4 and the booking was made through "the appropriate channels." The company said it was also made with Anderson's "expressed approval." The match is scheduled for the Battle Autumn show in Osaka on November 5.
Yardbarker
Wrestling Roundup: Adam Cole’s Return, Lesnar vs Lashley, Adam Page Hurt
Welcome to the wrestling roundup where we look at the biggest stories from the past week or weekend in wrestling. In the wrestling roundup, we not only will look at the news but rumours as well. Again fans love speculating on rumours. And all rumours will be cited from credible sources in the wrestling world. Remember with rumours, none of them have been confirmed. With that said let’s dive into this edition of the wrestling roundup.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On First WWE Saudi Arabia Show Of 2023
WWE developed a partnership with Saudi Arabia in 2018 and has hosted seven premium live events there to date. The first-ever PLE to take place in Saudi Arabia was called Greatest Royal Rumble, which featured the largest Royal Rumble in history at 50 participants. Braun Strowman walked away with the victory and a green championship belt signifying the accomplishment. Earlier this year, WWE traveled over to Saudi Arabia to put on its Elimination Chamber PLE, with Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship in the main event. However, it has been announced that Montreal, Quebec, Canada will be hosting Elimination Chamber in 2023. PWInsider has reported that WWE's first PLE in Saudi Arabia in 2023 will be in the spring following WrestleMania 39; no date is currently set for this spring event at the moment.
digitalspy.com
Former WWE Superstar Lana reveals if she'd return with Triple H in charge
Former WWE Superstar Lana has revealed if she'd ever return to the company after being released from her contract in June 2021. Lana, now known as CJ Perry, was asked if she'd be open to making a return now that WWE is under the leadership of Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Calls Out Toxic Members Of The AEW Roster
It’s no big secret that there’s been a lot of backstage drama in AEW over the last few months. There have been reports of backstage fights and CM Punk’s physical altercation with The Elite following All Out didn’t do much to help matters. Britt Baker has...
