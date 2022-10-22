Darlene “DeeDee” Seiling, 68, of Pittsburgh, passed away on September 28, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Missy’s Arcade Restaurant at 116 Diamond Street in Titusville, PA, on October 29, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 pm. DeeDee was born in Cherrytree to Edward and Doris Tecza on June 24, 1954. She grew up with four siblings; Edward, Mike, Jim, and Debbie. She went to Titusville High School. After graduating, she married Clifford Armstrong Sr. and had a son Cliff “Jr” Armstrong Jr. After her divorce from Clifford, she moved to Pittsburgh, obtained her nursing certification, and worked at Allegheny General Hospital. She then married Donald Seiling and later divorced.

