hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Suggests Offset Will Address Saweetie Rumor On Sophomore Solo Album
Offset’s sophomore album is due out next month. The Migos have apparently called it quits and there doesn’t seem to be any intention of a reunion in the future. Quavo and Takeoff are fresh off of the release of Only Built For Infinity Links, boasting records like “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them.” Meanwhile, Offset’s preparing to drop his forthcoming solo album next month.
Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album
Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner
Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama, Fredo Bang and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the weekend gets set to roll on in, the tail-end of the week is accompanied by plenty of new hip-hop releases. A Louisiana rhymer continues on his quest to drop as many projects as possible in 2022, one of the most famous rappers of all time joins a renowned DJ for a new mixtape, another spitter repping Baton Rouge, La. unleashes a new album and more.
thesource.com
Kanye Says That Jay-Z Broke Up Fight Between Diddy And Drake
Trouble-laden mogul Kanye West was recently a guest on a podcast and claimed that Hov once broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy. Ye made his guest appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast yesterday (October 24) and said that at his 2015 Yeezy fashion show in NYC, ye revealed that jay had to play referee between the Bad Boy head honcho and the Certified Lover Boy.
Stereogum
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
The FADER
The Weeknd and Drake snub Grammys while Nicki Minaj slams “Super Freaky Girl” categorization
Drake and The Weeknd are continuing their boycott of the Grammy Awards with neither artist submitting their solo music for consideration for the 2023 awards, Pitchfork reports. The news arrived on the same day it was confirmed that Silk Sonic have also opted to "bow out" next year's awards. While...
Yung Miami & Southside Celebrate Their Adorable Daughter Summer Miami’s 3rd Birthday
Rapper Yung Miami and producer 808 Mafia celebrate their daughter Summer Miami's 3rd birthday over the weekend. Check out photos inside.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Signs With Motown Records
NBA YoungBoy has found a new home in music after inking a deal with Motown Records. The Baton Rouge superstar departs Atlantic Records, where he released four studio albums, for Motown, per Billboard. There was already a familiarity with Motown — which lives under the Universal Music Group umbrella —...
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
HipHopDX.com
Latto Addresses Rumors Lil Wayne Rejected Her 'Lollipop' Sample Request
Latto has addressed rumors that Lil Wayne turned down her request to sample his 2008 hit “Lollipop.”. Over the weekend, a tweet from a fake Pop Base account claimed Weezy rejected the Atlanta rapper’s request to sample his Carter III smash on her upcoming single, citing a report from HITS Daily Double.
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’
Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fake Drake Hit With Cease & Desist From Drizzy & OVO Sound
Izzy Drake shared the news via Instagram on real Drake’s 36th birthday. On his 36th birthday yesterday (October 24), it’s likely that Drake was showered with countless luxurious gifts from his friends and loved ones, but arguably the best one of all came from his infamous doppelganger, “Izzy Drake,” who was hit with a cease and desist letter from the rapper and his OVO Sound company earlier this month.
