Tottenham v Sporting, Napoli v Rangers and more: Champions League clockwatch – live
Join Luke McLaughlin for goal updates and key match action from tonight’s penultimate round of group games
Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday. The German club won 3-2 and now only needs to draw its last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk...
