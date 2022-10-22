ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday. The German club won 3-2 and now only needs to draw its last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy