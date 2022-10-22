Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three charged after armed robbery in Fishkill
VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Three individuals are in the Dutchess County Jail after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in the parking lot of a Main Street strip mall in the Village of Fishkill on Friday morning. Richard Lee, a 23-year-old from Schenectady on parole for two previous felonies...
Newburgh SD: Teacher attacked by student high on marijuana
The district says a high school student at the Newburgh Free Academy ate multiple marijuana edibles, according to a letter sent to parents.
Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight
Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown. The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
Wurtsboro resident sentenced to prison for attacking man after asking for directions
A Wurtsboro man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty two months ago to attempted assault in a knife attack on a stranger last February. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan said on Tuesday that Brian Scott, 22, also was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.
Man Accused Of Setting Fiancé's House On Fire In Saugerties
A man from the region has been charged with allegedly intentionally setting his fiancé's home on fire. The fire took place in Ulster County around 1:45 a.m., on Saturday, June 22 in Saugerties. When Saugerties police officers and firefighters from the Saxton Fire District arrived on the scene they...
Off-Duty Town Of Wallkill Police Officer Robbed At Gunpoint
An off-duty Hudson Valley cop was mugged at gunpoint with the thieves making off with his police badge and his wallet. The incident took place in the Bronx around 1 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at Givan Avenue and Merrit Road, said the NYPD. According to the NYPD, a 36-year-old and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sentencing of man who dragged cop with car postponed
POUGHKEEPSIE – John Vanleuven Jr., a 29-year-old career criminal, was scheduled to be sentenced in Dutchess County Court on Tuesday. The sentencing was postponed because the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was unable to bring the defendant to court for sentencing. Tuesday’s sentencing was the result of a previous...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots fired in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots being fired on Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 100 block of South William Street, police said. There were no known victims.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wurtsboro man sentenced for stabbing man after he asked to use his bathroom
MONTICELLO – A 22-year-old Wurtsboro man was sentenced in Sullivan County Court to 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision on his guilty plea for stabbing a stranger in the person’s home in the Town of Mamakating. District Attorney Meagan Galligan said Brian Scott...
Man Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter While Driving Drunk In Putnam, Police Say
A man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette and killing a 37-year-old woman while allegedly drunk. The Putnam County crash took place around 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 in Carmel on Croton Falls Road near McLaughlin Drive. According to Lt. Michael Bodo, of the Carmel...
Alleged Dutchess County fentanyl dealer arrested
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has arrested a 34-year-old man on felony drug possession charges after he allegedly tried to sell fentanyl in the county.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
NYSP: Hit-and-run ends in DWI for Rensselaer man
After allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on State Route 20 in Nassau, Raymond F. Ingoldsby II, 40, of Rensselaer, was nabbed by State Troopers on Wednesday afternoon
Delaware Co. woman arrested for endangering the welfare of a child
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a physical dispute at a residence in Delaware County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck in possible road rage incident, police say
PINE ISLAND – A 40-year-old man sustained what Warwick Town Police said were serious injuries as he walked at the intersection of Orange County Route 1 and Pulaski Highway in Pine Island. Witnesses on the scene told police it was possibly a road rage incident and that the victim...
Things Don’t Get Much More “Careless and Reckless” Than This
A Port Jervis man stood in Orange County Court yesterday and was found guilty of tampering with physical evidence and reckless endangerment. What could he have done to face such heavy charges?. The answer is, he blew a hole through his ceiling with a pump-action shotgun. That is far from...
Man in Hudson dies unloading dumpster
A man in Hudson was killed while unloading a dumpster. The victim's name has not yet been released.
News 12
Police: Red Hook man arrested for dealing counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing deadly Fentanyl
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force says it has disrupted a drug pipeline that has been funneling counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing deadly Fentanyl into the region. Police say Shawn W. Phillips, 40, was arrested Friday in Red Hook for criminal possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to sell.
Putnam Valley man faces charges in connection to fatal crash
A Putnam Valley resident is facing charges in a deadly crash over the weekend.
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’
The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
Comments / 0