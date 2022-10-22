ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged after armed robbery in Fishkill

VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Three individuals are in the Dutchess County Jail after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in the parking lot of a Main Street strip mall in the Village of Fishkill on Friday morning. Richard Lee, a 23-year-old from Schenectady on parole for two previous felonies...
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight

Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown. The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sentencing of man who dragged cop with car postponed

POUGHKEEPSIE – John Vanleuven Jr., a 29-year-old career criminal, was scheduled to be sentenced in Dutchess County Court on Tuesday. The sentencing was postponed because the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was unable to bring the defendant to court for sentencing. Tuesday’s sentencing was the result of a previous...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots being fired on Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 100 block of South William Street, police said. There were no known victims.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck in possible road rage incident, police say

PINE ISLAND – A 40-year-old man sustained what Warwick Town Police said were serious injuries as he walked at the intersection of Orange County Route 1 and Pulaski Highway in Pine Island. Witnesses on the scene told police it was possibly a road rage incident and that the victim...
PINE ISLAND, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’

The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

