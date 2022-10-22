ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bodyslam.net

Top IMPACT Wrestling Lucha Libre Star Laredo Kid Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Moments ago, Laredo Kid took to his own Instagram account to announce that he had emergency surgery after a match last night. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGmAe9u0iu/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=. English translation:. I don’t know how or where to start with this news — Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after...
NEVADA STATE
Top AEW Star Matt Hardy Talks “Broken” Character

Matt Hardy debuted with AEW in 2020, and immediately brought in his “Broken Matt” character. Unfortunately, the crowd feeding off the character is a big part of the gimmick, and we were going through a pandemic so there were no fans to perform in front of. Speaking on...
IMPACT Wrestling Talent Johnny Swinger Signs New Deal

IMPACT Wrestling has kept one of their “national treasures”, Johnny Swinger. While Swinger was chatting with Tommy Dreamer on the House of Hardcore Podcast, it was revealed that Swinger signed a new contract with IMPACT. Swinger stated that it is for one year which would take him into 2023 and he expressed how grateful he is that he’s still able to perform on a TV level.
Final Viewership Numbers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Show Decrease In Viewership

This week’s SmackDown’s final viewership is in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE SmackDown’s final viewership number came in 2.231 million viewers. Also, the episode recorded a final key demo rating of 0.52. Both numbers are slightly down from the October 14 SmackDown’s final numbers. This week...
WWE Raw This Week Records Decline In Viewership

The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating that last Monday’s episode recorded.
Cathy Kelley Had Discussions With AEW Earlier This Year

It looks like talent aren’t the only ones causing bidding wars between companies. Cathy Kelley recently returned to WWE as a backstage interviewer, a role she was in for quite some time before she left the company a few years ago. Now, she is back in the company. Elsewhere, former WWE announcer and show host Renee Paquette signed for AEW earlier this month.
CM Punk’s Run in AEW

With the most likely scenario being AEW buying out CM Punk’s contract, this is the perfect time to remember CM Punk’s run in AEW, but most importantly, the impact he had with the promotion during his time there. His debut was booked to perfection, from start to finish....
Kurt Angle Further Discusses 10 Match Offer Made By AEW

Kurt Angle reveals what it would have taken for him to become All Elite. In the past, Angle has referenced a deal on the table from AEW that would cover a ten match distance. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that he wanted a total of 3 million dollars, spread out in 300,000 dollar payments per match.
AEW Dark Results (10/25/22)

All Elite Wrestling aired its latest episode of AEW Dark on Tuesday, October 25th on their Youtube channel. You can see the results and the stream for the event below. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) def. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura &...
AEW Rampage This Week Records Increase In Viewership

The numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.13, which is down from the 0.17 demo that the show drew last Friday.
OTT’s Joe Cabray Believes Jon Moxley Will Compete For The Promotion And That Its Just A Matter Of Time

Jon Moxley may be coming to Ireland some time in the future according to Over The Top Wrestling’s Joe Cabray. Moxley was originally scheduled to appear at 2020’s ScapperMania 6 event, set to face off with David Starr. However, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the appearance never came to be. However, OTT’s owner Joe Cabray believes its only a matter of time until Moxley competes in an OTT ring.
Jon Moxley Reflects On Renee Paquette’s AEW Debut: “That was the Renee pop, I knew it.”

Jon Moxley felt like it was only a formality with regards to Renee signing with AEW, where Moxley is currently signed as the AEW World Champion. During AEW’s debut in Canada, they would announce Renee Paquette had signed with the company as an interviewer and more. She has slipped right back into the role that she held in WWE, with many talent already praising her ability.
MJF Promo Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF will speak on this week’s Dynamite. Last week on Dynamite, we saw a side of MJF we haven’t seen in AEW as he decided not to take a shortcut and that he will defeat Jon Moxley the hard way at AEW Full Gear. This came on the same show he had an incredible face off with William Regal. It is expected that this promo segment will address that and more.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Ratings Of Latest Season

Women Of Wrestling’s ratings continue to drop as their fourth season continues. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. This is down from the October 9th episode and is the lowest rating the company has had in viewers during the airing of their current season.
Wade Barrett Isn’t Worried About Making A Return To The Ring Anytime Soon

One of the voices of SmackDown comments on the possibility of him stepping back into the squared circle. Barrett is a long time talent signed to the promotion who while started out wrestling for the promotion throughout the early to mid 2010’s, Barrett has found himself behind the commentary table on Friday Night SmackDown with Michael Cole over the last few weeks.
Kevin Owens Believes He Is Better As A Face Than A Heel

Kevin Owens may be one of the best heels in the business, but he also feels like he’s better as a good guy. Speaking on The Happy Hour, Owens was praised for his heel work, but he feels he makes for a better good guy. “I actually consider myself...
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/26/22)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night nine of its Battle Autumn tour on October 26 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the event can be found below. – United Empire (Gideon Grey & Aaron Henare) def. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima. –...
Solo Sikoa Says He May Eliminate Himself From The Royal Rumble To Avoid Match With Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa believes that winning the Royal Rumble match is out of the question while being the enforcer of The Bloodline. At WWE Clash At The Castle, Roman Reigns was battling Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when Solo Sikoa cost McIntyre the win. Since then, he has settled into the role of The Bloodline’s Enforcer and has had a budding bromance growing with Honorary Uce Sami Zayn.

