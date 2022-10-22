Read full article on original website
Final Viewership Numbers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Show Decrease In Viewership
This week’s SmackDown’s final viewership is in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE SmackDown’s final viewership number came in 2.231 million viewers. Also, the episode recorded a final key demo rating of 0.52. Both numbers are slightly down from the October 14 SmackDown’s final numbers. This week...
WWE Raw This Week Records Decline In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating that last Monday’s episode recorded.
WWE Files To Trademark “Scrypts”
WWE have filed a new trademark. On October 25, WWE filed to trademark “Scrypts” for entertainment services. This could be anything from a ring name, to a faction or otherwise. It is not known how WWE aims to use the trademark. Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended...
Ric Flair Believes Seth Rollins Is Not On The Same Level As Roman Reigns
Ric Flair doesn’t think Seth Rollins is on Roman Reigns’ level. Former Shield Brothers turned heated adversaries, the pair have a lengthy history in the WWE with the pair most recently facing off at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the beginning of this year. Rollins would win by DQ, with no follow up as we near the end of 2022.
AEW Rampage This Week Records Increase In Viewership
The numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.13, which is down from the 0.17 demo that the show drew last Friday.
Triple H Has Reportedly “Softened” On The Idea Of CM Punk Returning To WWE
It seems like Triple H might have changed his mind on one Phil Brooks. CM Punk and Paul Lavesque have a contentious relationship at best, with Punk walking out of WWE despite a match with Triple H on the table for WrestleMania 30. They have feuded in the past, with it not going well for Punk.
Karl Anderson Still Expected To Fulfil Additional Dates In NJPW Outside Of 11/5
There are still plans for Karl Anderson to wrestle in NJPW, despite the tension between the two parties. Despite the company threatening to strip Anderson of his NEVER Openweight Championship, with Anderson saying he won’t be vacating the title, there are still plans for Anderson to work with NJPW.
The Honeymoon Period is Over
A honeymoon period is a period of time when everything looks good, but with some flaws that can be ignored for the sake of being fair and because of the short time a promotion or new booker has been established. Every wrestling promotion and booker has had a honeymoon period; Paul Levesque was in the middle of his honeymoon period since he took control of the main roster but that is coming to an end.
Top AEW Star Matt Hardy Talks “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy debuted with AEW in 2020, and immediately brought in his “Broken Matt” character. Unfortunately, the crowd feeding off the character is a big part of the gimmick, and we were going through a pandemic so there were no fans to perform in front of. Speaking on...
DDP Loves Bray Wyatt’s “Crazy Ideas”
Diamond Dallas Page loves the ideas that Bray Wyatt comes up. While speaking on “DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall Of Famer DDP talked about Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. DDP stated that he feels Wyatt has a lot of crazy ideas and loved how his return was produced. “I...
RevPro Live In London 66 Results (10/23/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 66 event on October 23 from 229 The Venue in London, England. You can read the full results below. – Mad Kurt, Ricky Knight Jr. & Zak Knight def. Charlie Sterling, Nick Riley & Will Kaven. – RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team...
Wardlow Believes AEW’s Locker Room Is Closer Than Ever
Wardlow believes the recent tension in the AEW locker room has dissipated. In a new interview with the ESPR Podcast, Wardlow revealed that AEW’s locker room has only grown closer together following weeks of backstage drama that started with the AEW All Out Brawl. “Everybody backstage has done such...
Kevin Owens Believes He Is Better As A Face Than A Heel
Kevin Owens may be one of the best heels in the business, but he also feels like he’s better as a good guy. Speaking on The Happy Hour, Owens was praised for his heel work, but he feels he makes for a better good guy. “I actually consider myself...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Ratings Of Latest Season
Women Of Wrestling’s ratings continue to drop as their fourth season continues. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. This is down from the October 9th episode and is the lowest rating the company has had in viewers during the airing of their current season.
Solo Sikoa Doubts Logan Paul Will Be Able To Hang With Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
Solo Sikoa doubts Logan Paul will be able to hang with Roman Reigns. In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling Sikoa expressed his doubt and stated that the WWE Universe will see what Paul is made of when he faces Reigns at Crown Jewel at the beginning of next month.
WWE RAW Live Results – 10/24/22 – Bayley vs Bianca Belair, Balor vs Anderson And More
Tonight’s RAW takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina. There is matches booked including Bayley vs Bianca Belair. Stick with us through the show as this article is updated. Judgement Day kick RAW off with a promo. The faction gloat about Dominik Mysterio’s win over AJ Styles last week. Dominik compares himself to Eddie Guerrero, then says Eddie was his generations Dominik. The OC interrupts. AJ tells Dominik to shut up as the crowd roars. A brief back and forth and now we move on to Balor vs Anderson.
Britt Baker Talks Her Relationship With Charlotte Flair: “She’s Been Fantastic To Me”
Britt Baker is a fan of Charlotte Flair. Both Britt Baker and Charlotte Flair get a heavy amount of criticism from fans for their booking. Both are seen as always at the front of their respective divisions. However, they have also discussed the wrestling industry together, with Britt crediting Charlotte on multiple occasions for helping her become a better pro wrestler.
Wade Barrett Isn’t Worried About Making A Return To The Ring Anytime Soon
One of the voices of SmackDown comments on the possibility of him stepping back into the squared circle. Barrett is a long time talent signed to the promotion who while started out wrestling for the promotion throughout the early to mid 2010’s, Barrett has found himself behind the commentary table on Friday Night SmackDown with Michael Cole over the last few weeks.
AEW Dark Results (10/25/22)
All Elite Wrestling aired its latest episode of AEW Dark on Tuesday, October 25th on their Youtube channel. You can see the results and the stream for the event below. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) def. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura &...
Jon Moxley Reflects On Renee Paquette’s AEW Debut: “That was the Renee pop, I knew it.”
Jon Moxley felt like it was only a formality with regards to Renee signing with AEW, where Moxley is currently signed as the AEW World Champion. During AEW’s debut in Canada, they would announce Renee Paquette had signed with the company as an interviewer and more. She has slipped right back into the role that she held in WWE, with many talent already praising her ability.
