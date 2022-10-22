Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois gameThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska's Mark Whipple and Bill Busch offer takes on need for physicality vs Illinois
In a single sentence Monday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph laid out the annual challenge facing the Huskers as the fall leaves turn gorgeous colors. “We’ve got five games, back-to-back, in a tough, physical Big Ten Conference,” Joseph said. “So my thing is, talking to the team, we’ve got to match our opponent’s physicality, starting this week with Illinois.”
Big Ten releases Nebraska football's 2023 schedule
A Thursday season opener on the road at Minnesota and six straight games to end the year highlight a reconfigured 2023 football schedule for Nebraska. The slate, released on BTN Wednesday morning, kept the same opponents that Nebraska originally had on its schedule for next season. The new lineup includes conference home games against Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28) and Maryland (Nov. 11) in addition to nonconference foes Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23).
Husker notes: Tommi Hill is 'coming along' in his new role as wide receiver
LINCOLN — Tommi Hill’s position change continues to progress behind the scenes. Now he's starting to impress too. Hill — a four-game starter at cornerback who transitioned to wide receiver leading up to the Rutgers contest — is “coming along” in his new role, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson said. The bye week provided additional time for the Arizona State transfer to acclimate.
Casey Thompson wants Mickey Joseph to stay at Nebraska
Count Casey Thompson among the Nebraska supporters who want to see Mickey Joseph stick around. The Husker quarterback spent nearly three minutes praising Joseph for his passion, organization and culture of accountability. “What I like about him is, when you walk in the building, whether you’re a player or coach,...
Nebraska reshuffles depth chart ahead of Illinois game
A new starter on defense and a reshuffling of personnel at multiple offensive positions highlight a new-look depth chart for Nebraska coming out of its final bye week of the season. Chris Kolarevic is listed as the new No. 1 at inside linebacker, replacing Nick Henrich who suffered an injury...
Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 10/25
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph previews the Illinois game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Memorial Stadium. Check out his full news conference.
Beef stolen by theft ring included some from Grand Island JBS
Three Florida men were arrested last week as part of an investigation into beef and pork being stolen from packaging plants in the Midwest. Some of the beef stolen originated at the JBS beef plant in Grand Island, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department. On June...
Wildfire that burned parts of Gage, Lancaster counties was accidental, investigators say
The wildfire that started in Gage County and burned its way to the Olive Creek State Recreation Area on Sunday afternoon was an accident, according to the State Fire Marshal Agency. The fire — which forced evacuations, injured two Crete volunteer firefighters and destroyed three homes in southern Lancaster County...
Police help Lincoln woman reunite with lost wedding ring
Monique Zemartis doesn't usually take her wedding ring off. But after a stone had fallen off the ring, she decided she was going to have it repaired. She put the ring in her wallet without realizing the zipper of the wallet was broken. Soon after, the ring was gone. For...
Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park
WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn’t know right away how many times he’d been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
Two firefighters injured, three homes destroyed as grass fires south of Lincoln prompt evacuations
Widespread, wind-driven grass fires that injured two firefighters swept through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, destroying homes, closing roads and prompting evacuation orders as a thin haze of smoke settled on Lincoln. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency ordered the evacuations as two separate blazes in the southern part of...
