Lions Cowboys Football
Cowboys lean on defense in Prescott's return, top Lions 24-6 Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns and Dak Prescott threw for a score in his return from injury while the Dallas Cowboys leaned on their defense again in a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys recovered Jamaal Williams’ fumble inside their 1 with a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Jared Goff was responsible for four other Detroit turnovers. Prescott missed the previous five games with a fractured right thumb. He was rusty, but the Dallas defense led the way much as it did while Cooper Rush went 4-1 as the starter in Prescott's place. Dallas moved to 5-2 while Detroit fell to 1-5.
'I've never quit on anything in my life:' Tom Brady reaffirms his commitment to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady has reaffirmed his commitment to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a difficult start to the new season, both on and off the field. The Buccaneers dropped to 3-4 on the year after a devastating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and sideline outbursts captured during recent games have demonstrated Brady's anger and frustration at times.
NFL says game officials were not seeking player's autograph
The NFL says the two game officials seen in a video interacting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans were not asking for the wide receiver's autograph. Following the Bucs loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick filmed the two officials in the stadium tunnel appearing to hand Evans a pen and paper. Evans momentarily stopped and scribbled something down.
Ex-Wildcat Christian Koloko fined $15,000 for altercation with Miami Heat's Caleb Martin
Just three games into his rookie season, Christian Koloko is already giving the NBA back some of his salary. Following a mid-game skirmish Saturday night in the Toronto Raptors' 112-109 loss to the Heat, the second-round pick was fined $15,000 for his involvement. During the third quarter, Koloko and Heat forward Caleb Martin were tangled up under the basket, fighting for a missed 3-pointer by Pascal Siakam.
Vegas Golden Knights star Phil Kessel breaks NHL record after not missing a game for almost 13 years
Vegas Golden Knights star Phil Kessel has broken the National Hockey League (NHL) 'ironman' record after he played his 990th consecutive game on Tuesday. In taking to the ice against the San Jose Sharks, Kessel surpassed the previous mark set by the Philadelphia Flyers' Keith Yandle last season. Kessel, 35,...
