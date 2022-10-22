Read full article on original website
TikToker Shares Spot-on Impression of Jennifer Coolidge Performing Taylor Swift Song
TikToker Sean McManus has quite the knack for celebrity impressions. He's gone viral for his takes on Schitt's Creek's Moira Rose, Broadway legend Patti LuPone, and, of course, Jennifer Coolidge, among others. In light of Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, Midnights, the creator—who was also recently seen on Broadway in...
Eric Bellinger Is Unhealthily Devoted In “Obsession” Music Video
Eric Bellinger has issued the music video for his latest single “Obsession.” In collaboration with Hitmaka, the song is described as “the quintessential R&B ballad filled with heart-wrenching vocals, a buttery slow tempo, and dramatically captivating lyrics.” In the Keoni Mars-directed visual, the vocalist finds himself singing devotedly to a love affair that has him trapped. Painting pictures of the woman and developing photos, Bellinger hand delivers the artwork only to find she has another man in her life. More from VIBE.comJeremih Pinpoints "Changes" In New Single And VisualBud'da Recruits Eric Bellinger And Shanice For Sesame Street's 'Mecha Builders' Theme SongHitMaka...
Katy Perry Goes Viral for Robotic Mid-Show Eye Glitch
Singer Katy Perry just finished her "Play" residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, but something that happened during one of the last shows had the internet going crazy. One fan captured the moment when Perry's right eye appeared to close and stay shut on its own, despite her best efforts to pry it open.
How to Get 'Don't Worry Dijon' Inspired by Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Drama
Unless you disconnected your internet connection or added Olivia Wilde to your muted words on Twitter, you're likely well aware of the controversy surrounding the actress and her special salad dressing. According to statements made by Wilde's nanny, the 38-year-old uses a salad dressing recipe fit for the gods—or at...
