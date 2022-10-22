Eric Bellinger has issued the music video for his latest single “Obsession.” In collaboration with Hitmaka, the song is described as “the quintessential R&B ballad filled with heart-wrenching vocals, a buttery slow tempo, and dramatically captivating lyrics.” In the Keoni Mars-directed visual, the vocalist finds himself singing devotedly to a love affair that has him trapped. Painting pictures of the woman and developing photos, Bellinger hand delivers the artwork only to find she has another man in her life. More from VIBE.comJeremih Pinpoints "Changes" In New Single And VisualBud'da Recruits Eric Bellinger And Shanice For Sesame Street's 'Mecha Builders' Theme SongHitMaka...

