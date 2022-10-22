Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Xavi eases Gavi injury fears for Barcelona
Barcelona boss Xavi has offered a positive update on Gavi following their 4-0 win at home to Athletic Club. La Blaugrana recorded back to back La Liga wins after losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in their El Clasico trip to the Spanish capital last weekend. That is a much needed...
Tottenham v Sporting, Napoli v Rangers and more: Champions League clockwatch – live
Join Luke McLaughlin for goal updates and key match action from tonight’s penultimate round of group games
Chelsea v Vllaznia: Women’s Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Emma Hayes’ side look to bank another three points by beating the Albanian champions. Join Sarah Rendell
Comments / 0