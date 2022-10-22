ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Xavi eases Gavi injury fears for Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi has offered a positive update on Gavi following their 4-0 win at home to Athletic Club. La Blaugrana recorded back to back La Liga wins after losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in their El Clasico trip to the Spanish capital last weekend. That is a much needed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy