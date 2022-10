Nov. 29, 2021, feels like a lifetime ago now. In that time, LSU football has seen a complete upheaval of its program, starting with the hiring of Brian Kelly. Though many supported LSU in the hire, there was still a fair bit of criticism at the time, and that criticism has followed Kelly through his first year at LSU. Now, eight games into the season, LSU is 6-2, ranked No. 18 in the country and is tied for first place in the SEC West.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO