I Made Amish ‘Apple Goodie’ and It’s the Easy Weeknight Dessert We All Need
Apples are the ideal fruit to incorporate in a variety of desserts, from classic apple pie to apple spice cake and caramel apple scones. And while apples certainly shine in those desserts, sometimes, you want a quick treat that only requires a few steps and a handful of ingredients to make. For those occasions, this Amish Apple Goodie recipe is sure to do the trick.
These 37 Awesome Dog Halloween Costumes Are Just Too Much Fun
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. While humans tend to love scary costumes, the best dog Halloween costumes often lean on the cuter side of things. And with Halloween right around the corner, our social media feeds are starting to become full of the most adorable and funny dog costumes you can find. Dressing up at Halloween is one of the most enjoyable ways to participate in the spooky season. But why should it be only humans who get to enjoy the costume creativity that comes with...
An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day
Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
Roast pumpkin soup will warm you on a cool fall night
While sweet pumpkin treats are enjoyable, it’s fun to switch things over to the savory pumpkin side.
Homemade Cinnamon Rolls
Not much compares to the comforts of a homemade breakfast served with coffee from your favorite mug. And while savory options such as biscuits and gravy or breakfast tacos are delicious favorites, adding something sweet to a breakfast spread is always sure to please. Gooey, buttery, flavorful cinnamon rolls are the perfect fit.
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Cracker Barrel Just Launched Pre-Orders for Its To-Go Thanksgiving Meals
The best part about Thanksgiving is sitting down to a large meal, and diving in. Cracker Barrel is making getting to that part of the holiday even easier, with fully prepared Heat n’ Serve Meals and Homestyle Holiday Pies now available for pre-orders. "At Cracker Barrel, we understand how...
Layered Cranberry Salad
This Thanksgiving, why not get your jiggle on? While there's no shame in leaning on canned cranberry sauce to complete your holiday plate, this retro cranberry mold is a fun way to shake up your spread of expected Thanksgiving side dishes. If you've never made a molded gelatin salad before,...
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKE
Caramel Apple Cheesecake made with apple pie filling, a graham cracker crust and caramel topping. Simple cheesecake recipe that is perfect for fall!. I love cheesecake. I’ve made many different cheesecake recipes over the years and this one is the most perfect for fall. Some cheesecake recipes are pretty complicated, and some no-bake versions are super easy. This caramel apple cheesecake recipe definitely falls closer to the easy side, but does require baking.
Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This easy, gluten-free, dairy-free Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf puts a fun healthy spin on my classic turkey meatloaf. Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf. My classic turkey meatloaf recipe is on repeat in my house, but I love playing around with it....
Boston Creme Pie Recipe From 1856 Claims To Be The Original—And You Can Make It At Home
Even if you’re not a dessert connoisseur, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of the Boston Creme Pie. What you may not know, however, is that this iconic treat is actually not a pie at all. In fact, the Boston Creme Pie is simply a two-layer golden cake...
French Silk Dream Brownies
I really like brownies! The ideal breakfast for me is a cup of tea and a piece of brownie. It relaxes me and gives me energy. And I mean – who doesn’t like French silk pie! So, I turned this classic dessert into fudgy brownies topped with a chocolate mousse and cream. Here is the French silk brownies recipe:
Gooey Triple-Chocolate Cookies
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Cookie meets brownie in these decadently chocolaty treats. If you’ve ever been torn between baking cookies or brownies, Gaby Dalkin...
Choc caramel fudge
■ Line a 10cm x 20cm loaf tin with nonstick baking paper. ■ Place the dates, cashew butter and vanilla in a food processor and process for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture is smooth and comes together. ■ Press into the prepared tin and smooth the surface, using the...
Dream Coca-Cola Chocolate Cupcakes (Easy to Try Now)
Coca-cola combined with chocolate is can never taste bad! In fact, those are some of the most adored ingredients all over the world – so, why not mix them and make something ever better – delicious and easy dream coca cola chocolate cupcakes that you can make in 25 minutes (5 minutes to prepare and around 20 minutes to cook). Rich, well-moist, and fluffy, follow the recipe:
Cheesy Baked Cabbage Steaks
These Cheesy Roasted Cabbage Steaks are so easy and delicious – The perfect crisp-tender and delicious vegetarian recipe for a simple and quick dinner. Made with a handful of ingredients, this simple recipe for cabbage steaks makes a flavorful vegetarian entree or side that you’ll make again and again!
