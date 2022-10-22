Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
This Royal Enfield Can Smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a Drag Race!
Smashing looks, a simple nature, and a thumping engine is what come to mind when you think about Royal Enfield, but never speed. Even the company’s flagship 650cc lineup, a global hit, leaves you wanting more grunt, particularly so in the smaller 350s and 500s. There’s no lack of potential, though, and custom bike shops often whip up some insanely fast Royal Enfields that provide extra punch. For example, Revelry Racing’s Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 drag racer can smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Don't believe it? Well, there's proof below.
Top Speed
The QJ Motor SRV550 ST Can End the Honda Rebel 500's Dominance
QJ Motor is slowly but steadily expanding its foothold in the European and British markets to take on leading motorcycle makers. The Chinese-owned company already launched the SRK700 naked to take on the Yamaha MT-07, and now, it’s all set to take on the Honda Rebel 500 with the new SRV550 ST cruiser motorcycle. Judging from the SRK700's credentials, we’d say the Rebel 500 should watch out.
Top Speed
New Yamaha MT-07 Is Ready To Take On The Honda Hornet CB750
The Yamaha MT-07 has enjoyed a lot of success globally backed by strong sales. However, the MT-07 is under serious threat from the new Honda CB750 Hornet, which promises better features and more horsepower. So, in an attempt to sway the ball back in its court, Yamaha has updated the MT-07 for 2023.
Top Speed
Ready To Race: 2023 KTM RC 8C Is A Must-Buy For Track Aficionados
KTM has a sprightly supersport lineup in its portfolio, and all three - the RC 125, 200, and 390 - have topped charts in their respective segments. Thanks to the success, it was only fair for people to crave a bigger, more powerful sportbike from Team Orange, which is why KTM introduced the limited-edition, track-only RC 8C last year. And for 2023, the Austrian giant has made the RC 8C even better than before.
Top Speed
Top 10 Dual Sport Bike Manufacturers
You wouldn’t go to Harley in search of a top sport bike for the track. Just like you wouldn’t turn to Ducati for a full-dresser touring bike. When it comes to buying a bike, you go to the manufacturer that’s known for producing top-performing bikes for the style you want to do. Dual sport motorcycles are a unique category, though. These bikes must go from the road to the dirt seamlessly without sacrificing performance or reliability. These manufacturers understand this. With each having a history of quality production, turn to these ten manufacturers for your next dual sport motorcycle.
MotorTrend Magazine
Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd
For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
Top Speed
This Cadillac V-8-powered 1938 Ford Rat Rod Is Pure Madness on Wheels
By definition, American hot rods and rat rods are all about individuality and attitude. This 1938 Ford Pickup truck has a lot of both. The rat rod truck has been extensively modified to the point where the only original parts are the cabin and part of the frame. Every design element, as well as the overall fit and finish, scream “badass”, and YouTube channel, AutoTopiaLA managed to spend some time with this unique Cadillac V-8-powered “life-size hot wheels” and the person who built it.
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Top Speed
2,370 Horsepower of German Muscle Battle on the Drag Strip
Drag racing only tells you so much about a car’s performance credentials, but they are still fun to watch, especially when serious power is at play. A recent example is a video from YouTube channel Officially Gassed, which has gathered three German rivals – a Mercedes AMG E63S, Audi RS7, and BMW M5 Competition – on a drag strip where they can stretch their legs to the max. Needless to say, the three German car manufacturers have been at each other’s throats for decades, and it’s always interesting to see who comes out on top, especially when these three make a combined 2,370 horsepower while cocooning passengers in traditional German luxury.
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2022 Honda Pilot: Performance, Price, and Photos
The Pilot has been a mainstay of Honda’s lineup since 2003, and the three-row SUV has proven a sales success with over 2.3 million sold in the U.S since its debut. The 2022 Pilot serves as the final production year for the third generation of the model, but Honda has infused the final iteration with updates ahead of the fourth-gen, 2023 iteration. With two new trims and more standard features, Honda has kept the Pilot relevant in the ultra-competitive midsize SUV segment.
8 Flaws That Will Destroy Your Ford 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine
We've compiled eight issues that can potentially destroy the 6.0-liter diesel engine in your Ford F-250 Super Duty. The post 8 Flaws That Will Destroy Your Ford 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Ken Block Hits the Jackpot in Electrikhana
Electric power is the major moving into the future for performance cars and commuter cars alike. While average people may enjoy the simplicity and silence found in electric cars, not all enthusiasts are impressed. Even with many companies pushing their performance electric vehicles, very few actually showcase them doing anything other than straight line speed. With so many electric cars being dull and boring, it's nice to see some are still designed solely for fun. Although it may sound like an RC car, Audi has developed a pocket rocket EV, and when Ken Block got to take it for a rip, we knew it would be good.
Top Speed
The Best Toyota Sports Cars Ever Made
Toyota is associated chiefly with boring hatchbacks like the Yaris and Corolla, or hybrids like the Prius. But, besides the mundane commuter car business that brings in the money, you will find a rich history of motorsports and performance-oriented Toyota race cars. So, let's take a look at the list of 10 of the Best Toyota Sports cars made to this day.
Dodge and Ram Cummins Diesel Engines Through the Years
We break down all of the generations of the Ram 2500 Cummins diesel engines through the years. The post Dodge and Ram Cummins Diesel Engines Through the Years appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why You Should Never Buy This Used Ford Truck
The Ford F-150 is known to be a reliable full-size truck. But, if you're shopping used, avoid this model like the plague. The post Why You Should Never Buy This Used Ford Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About The Volkswagen Beetle
The Volkswagen Beetle is one of those iconic cars that can never be forgotten. The Beetle Type 1 is the version that most people recognize because it was the version that created history in many different ways. In the '60s and '70s, the people in North America that owned them had a reputation as being fun-loving and peaceful, and why not? They owned a car that was indeed a vehicle designed for everyday people to travel in. They had plenty of room, got excellent fuel mileage, and they just looked and sounded cool. With most of this not being anything new, one aspect of this car that may not be as familiar is the car's history and how the original idea of the Beetle came to life.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 1