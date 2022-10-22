Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Lucha Libre Star Laredo Kid Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Moments ago, Laredo Kid took to his own Instagram account to announce that he had emergency surgery after a match last night. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGmAe9u0iu/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=. English translation:. I don’t know how or where to start with this news — Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after...
bodyslam.net
Top AEW Star Matt Hardy Talks “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy debuted with AEW in 2020, and immediately brought in his “Broken Matt” character. Unfortunately, the crowd feeding off the character is a big part of the gimmick, and we were going through a pandemic so there were no fans to perform in front of. Speaking on...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Talent Johnny Swinger Signs New Deal
IMPACT Wrestling has kept one of their “national treasures”, Johnny Swinger. While Swinger was chatting with Tommy Dreamer on the House of Hardcore Podcast, it was revealed that Swinger signed a new contract with IMPACT. Swinger stated that it is for one year which would take him into 2023 and he expressed how grateful he is that he’s still able to perform on a TV level.
bodyslam.net
WWE Raw This Week Records Decline In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating that last Monday’s episode recorded.
bodyslam.net
Final Viewership Numbers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Show Decrease In Viewership
This week’s SmackDown’s final viewership is in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE SmackDown’s final viewership number came in 2.231 million viewers. Also, the episode recorded a final key demo rating of 0.52. Both numbers are slightly down from the October 14 SmackDown’s final numbers. This week...
bodyslam.net
AEW Named As Part Of Fast Company’s Second Annual “Brands That Matter” List
Fast Company announced today that All Elite Wrestling was named in its second annual Brands That Matter list. The list honors brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. You can read the full statement from AEW below. AEW Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual “Brands That Matter” List...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage This Week Records Increase In Viewership
The numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.13, which is down from the 0.17 demo that the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Further Discusses 10 Match Offer Made By AEW
Kurt Angle reveals what it would have taken for him to become All Elite. In the past, Angle has referenced a deal on the table from AEW that would cover a ten match distance. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that he wanted a total of 3 million dollars, spread out in 300,000 dollar payments per match.
bodyslam.net
OTT’s Joe Cabray Believes Jon Moxley Will Compete For The Promotion And That Its Just A Matter Of Time
Jon Moxley may be coming to Ireland some time in the future according to Over The Top Wrestling’s Joe Cabray. Moxley was originally scheduled to appear at 2020’s ScapperMania 6 event, set to face off with David Starr. However, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the appearance never came to be. However, OTT’s owner Joe Cabray believes its only a matter of time until Moxley competes in an OTT ring.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (10/24/22)
All Elite Wrestling aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 24. You can read the full results for the show below. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Russ Myers & T-Money. Serena Deeb defeated Haley J. The Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) defeated The WorkHorsemen...
bodyslam.net
Wardlow Believes AEW’s Locker Room Is Closer Than Ever
Wardlow believes the recent tension in the AEW locker room has dissipated. In a new interview with the ESPR Podcast, Wardlow revealed that AEW’s locker room has only grown closer together following weeks of backstage drama that started with the AEW All Out Brawl. “Everybody backstage has done such...
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Ratings Of Latest Season
Women Of Wrestling’s ratings continue to drop as their fourth season continues. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. This is down from the October 9th episode and is the lowest rating the company has had in viewers during the airing of their current season.
bodyslam.net
RevPro Live In London 66 Results (10/23/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 66 event on October 23 from 229 The Venue in London, England. You can read the full results below. – Mad Kurt, Ricky Knight Jr. & Zak Knight def. Charlie Sterling, Nick Riley & Will Kaven. – RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team...
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Currently Viewed Internally As SmackDown’s Top Babyface, Has Been Top Merchandise Seller Since Return
Bray Wyatt has the whole world in his hands. Since his eventful return at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has been the talk of the pro wrestling world. That has translated well internally as it appears WWE are treating him as one of the biggest stars on their roster. PWInsider.com...
bodyslam.net
MJF Promo Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
MJF will speak on this week’s Dynamite. Last week on Dynamite, we saw a side of MJF we haven’t seen in AEW as he decided not to take a shortcut and that he will defeat Jon Moxley the hard way at AEW Full Gear. This came on the same show he had an incredible face off with William Regal. It is expected that this promo segment will address that and more.
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley Reflects On Renee Paquette’s AEW Debut: “That was the Renee pop, I knew it.”
Jon Moxley felt like it was only a formality with regards to Renee signing with AEW, where Moxley is currently signed as the AEW World Champion. During AEW’s debut in Canada, they would announce Renee Paquette had signed with the company as an interviewer and more. She has slipped right back into the role that she held in WWE, with many talent already praising her ability.
bodyslam.net
CM Punk’s Run in AEW
With the most likely scenario being AEW buying out CM Punk’s contract, this is the perfect time to remember CM Punk’s run in AEW, but most importantly, the impact he had with the promotion during his time there. His debut was booked to perfection, from start to finish....
bodyslam.net
DDP Loves Bray Wyatt’s “Crazy Ideas”
Diamond Dallas Page loves the ideas that Bray Wyatt comes up. While speaking on “DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall Of Famer DDP talked about Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. DDP stated that he feels Wyatt has a lot of crazy ideas and loved how his return was produced. “I...
bodyslam.net
“Multiple Independent Promotions” Have Reached Deals To Air On FITE+
It looks like several independent promotions have signed deals to air on FITE+. Several independent companies stream on FITE+, with the likes of AEW also using it for overseas fans. Now, it looks like that number will grow over the next month. Fightful Select revealed the news on Sunday evening.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/26/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night nine of its Battle Autumn tour on October 26 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the event can be found below. – United Empire (Gideon Grey & Aaron Henare) def. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima. –...
