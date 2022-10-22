Women Of Wrestling’s ratings continue to drop as their fourth season continues. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. This is down from the October 9th episode and is the lowest rating the company has had in viewers during the airing of their current season.

