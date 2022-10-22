Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (10/24/22)
All Elite Wrestling aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 24. You can read the full results for the show below. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Russ Myers & T-Money. Serena Deeb defeated Haley J. The Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) defeated The WorkHorsemen...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage This Week Records Increase In Viewership
The numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.13, which is down from the 0.17 demo that the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
WWE Raw This Week Records Decline In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating that last Monday’s episode recorded.
bodyslam.net
WWE Files To Trademark “Scrypts”
WWE have filed a new trademark. On October 25, WWE filed to trademark “Scrypts” for entertainment services. This could be anything from a ring name, to a faction or otherwise. It is not known how WWE aims to use the trademark. Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended...
bodyslam.net
GCW Moment Of Clarity Results (10/23/22)
Game Changer Wrestling held its Moment of Clarity event on October 23 from Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio. The event aired on FITE TV. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch) Allie Katch def. Billie Starkz. GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Mazisos...
bodyslam.net
Cathy Kelley Had Discussions With AEW Earlier This Year
It looks like talent aren’t the only ones causing bidding wars between companies. Cathy Kelley recently returned to WWE as a backstage interviewer, a role she was in for quite some time before she left the company a few years ago. Now, she is back in the company. Elsewhere, former WWE announcer and show host Renee Paquette signed for AEW earlier this month.
bodyslam.net
PROGRESS Chapter 145 Results (10/23/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its PROGRESS Chapter 145: Wrestling Witch Face – Trick Or Treat event on October 23 from Electric Ballroom in London, England. You can read the full results for the show below. – Natural Progression Series 8 Semifinal: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Leon Slater. – Anthony Ogogo...
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Lucha Libre Star Laredo Kid Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Moments ago, Laredo Kid took to his own Instagram account to announce that he had emergency surgery after a match last night. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGmAe9u0iu/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=. English translation:. I don’t know how or where to start with this news — Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Talent Johnny Swinger Signs New Deal
IMPACT Wrestling has kept one of their “national treasures”, Johnny Swinger. While Swinger was chatting with Tommy Dreamer on the House of Hardcore Podcast, it was revealed that Swinger signed a new contract with IMPACT. Swinger stated that it is for one year which would take him into 2023 and he expressed how grateful he is that he’s still able to perform on a TV level.
bodyslam.net
RevPro Live In London 66 Results (10/23/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 66 event on October 23 from 229 The Venue in London, England. You can read the full results below. – Mad Kurt, Ricky Knight Jr. & Zak Knight def. Charlie Sterling, Nick Riley & Will Kaven. – RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team...
bodyslam.net
Top AEW Star Matt Hardy Talks “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy debuted with AEW in 2020, and immediately brought in his “Broken Matt” character. Unfortunately, the crowd feeding off the character is a big part of the gimmick, and we were going through a pandemic so there were no fans to perform in front of. Speaking on...
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard Cites Her Happiness, Not Her Problematic Past, For Which Independent Bookings She Takes
Tessa Blanchard believes her own happiness is how she decides with independent bookings to take. Blanchard has only wrestled for two promotions in 2022, with very limited dates. In January 2020, multiple female wrestlers came forward with bullying and racism allegations against Blanchard, including an incident involving Blanchard spitting in Black Rose’s face. This has lead to her becoming blacklisted by many companies, with no matches in 2021 in 2022.
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Ratings Of Latest Season
Women Of Wrestling’s ratings continue to drop as their fourth season continues. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. This is down from the October 9th episode and is the lowest rating the company has had in viewers during the airing of their current season.
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Talent Sam Beale Talks Putting Pressure On Himself During His Run With the Company
Sam Beale joined IMPACT Wrestling 2021, appearing semi-regularly on television throughout the year. Speaking on the 3 Count podcast, Beale discussed the pressure of being on IMPACT television. “Every single time I worked TV, you always feel the pressure. Feeling the eyes on you, everybody is watching you, you’re the...
bodyslam.net
Final Viewership Numbers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Show Decrease In Viewership
This week’s SmackDown’s final viewership is in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE SmackDown’s final viewership number came in 2.231 million viewers. Also, the episode recorded a final key demo rating of 0.52. Both numbers are slightly down from the October 14 SmackDown’s final numbers. This week...
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/26/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night nine of its Battle Autumn tour on October 26 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the event can be found below. – United Empire (Gideon Grey & Aaron Henare) def. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima. –...
bodyslam.net
CWE Point To Prove Tour Results (10/20/22-10/23/22)
Canadian Wrestling’s Elite held its Point To Prove tour from October 20 through October 23 in Ontario. You can read the full results below. CWE Point To Prove Tour Results (10/20- Elliot Lake, ON) – CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Championship: “Chiseled” Chad Daniels def. Dragneel. –...
bodyslam.net
The Honeymoon Period is Over
A honeymoon period is a period of time when everything looks good, but with some flaws that can be ignored for the sake of being fair and because of the short time a promotion or new booker has been established. Every wrestling promotion and booker has had a honeymoon period; Paul Levesque was in the middle of his honeymoon period since he took control of the main roster but that is coming to an end.
bodyslam.net
DPW Carolina Classic Results (10/22/22)
DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling aired its Carolina Classic event on October 22. The event aired on DPWOnDemand. Matches were taped on October 15 from Durham Convention Center in Durham, NC. You can read the full results for the event below. – Carolina Classic First Round: Andrew Everett def. Shun Skywalker. – Carolina...
bodyslam.net
Pure Power Wrestling Results (10/21/22-10/22)
PPW Live Results (10/21) – Sydney Steele vs Travis “The Heat” Copeland went to a time limit draw. – Tyler”Hard” Knox def. “Hot Tub Tony” Joel Mills. – The Billington Bulldogs (Thomas & Mark Billington) def. “Mac Daddy” Cody Mac & Joshua Kirby.
Comments / 0