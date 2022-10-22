Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
PWMania
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Talent Sam Beale Talks Putting Pressure On Himself During His Run With the Company
Sam Beale joined IMPACT Wrestling 2021, appearing semi-regularly on television throughout the year. Speaking on the 3 Count podcast, Beale discussed the pressure of being on IMPACT television. “Every single time I worked TV, you always feel the pressure. Feeling the eyes on you, everybody is watching you, you’re the...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage This Week Records Increase In Viewership
The numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.13, which is down from the 0.17 demo that the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
WWE Files To Trademark “Scrypts”
WWE have filed a new trademark. On October 25, WWE filed to trademark “Scrypts” for entertainment services. This could be anything from a ring name, to a faction or otherwise. It is not known how WWE aims to use the trademark. Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (10/24/22)
All Elite Wrestling aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 24. You can read the full results for the show below. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Russ Myers & T-Money. Serena Deeb defeated Haley J. The Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) defeated The WorkHorsemen...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey Goes After A Fan At WWE Live Event
She’s not happy. There are certain wrestlers who are better as villains that heroes and the key is figuring that out. Finding the right balance and standing for a wrestler is one of the most complicated yet also important things that a promotion can do. Now WWE has managed to get it right with one of its top stars, which was on display after a match over the weekend.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
bodyslam.net
Final Viewership Numbers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Show Decrease In Viewership
This week’s SmackDown’s final viewership is in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE SmackDown’s final viewership number came in 2.231 million viewers. Also, the episode recorded a final key demo rating of 0.52. Both numbers are slightly down from the October 14 SmackDown’s final numbers. This week...
bodyslam.net
Top AEW Star Matt Hardy Talks “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy debuted with AEW in 2020, and immediately brought in his “Broken Matt” character. Unfortunately, the crowd feeding off the character is a big part of the gimmick, and we were going through a pandemic so there were no fans to perform in front of. Speaking on...
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Says Biggest Moment Of His Career Was Not WCW Title Win
With the echoing sound of 41,412 fans in unison chanting "GOLDBERG! GOLDBERG!" inside the Georgia Dome, the hometown United States Champion made his entrance for the biggest match of his career. In front of family and friends in the arena in which he played for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, Goldberg defeated Hollywood Hogan in the main event of "WCW Monday Nitro" to win the WCW World Championship. Nearly a quarter-century later, that July 1998 night remains the best moment of Goldberg's career, but not for the reason many fans think.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
bodyslam.net
PROGRESS Chapter 145 Results (10/23/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its PROGRESS Chapter 145: Wrestling Witch Face – Trick Or Treat event on October 23 from Electric Ballroom in London, England. You can read the full results for the show below. – Natural Progression Series 8 Semifinal: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Leon Slater. – Anthony Ogogo...
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
bodyslam.net
OTT’s Joe Cabray Believes Jon Moxley Will Compete For The Promotion And That Its Just A Matter Of Time
Jon Moxley may be coming to Ireland some time in the future according to Over The Top Wrestling’s Joe Cabray. Moxley was originally scheduled to appear at 2020’s ScapperMania 6 event, set to face off with David Starr. However, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the appearance never came to be. However, OTT’s owner Joe Cabray believes its only a matter of time until Moxley competes in an OTT ring.
bodyslam.net
RevPro Live In London 66 Results (10/23/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 66 event on October 23 from 229 The Venue in London, England. You can read the full results below. – Mad Kurt, Ricky Knight Jr. & Zak Knight def. Charlie Sterling, Nick Riley & Will Kaven. – RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
PWMania
Tessa Blanchard Speaks Out About Her Wrestling Status
Tessa Blanchard has been out of the spotlight since she was the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was subsequently stripped of the title and left the promotion. Blanchard was reportedly at odds with WOW Women Of Wrestling, and it’s believed she’s left the promotion because...
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Ratings Of Latest Season
Women Of Wrestling’s ratings continue to drop as their fourth season continues. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. This is down from the October 9th episode and is the lowest rating the company has had in viewers during the airing of their current season.
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley Reflects On Renee Paquette’s AEW Debut: “That was the Renee pop, I knew it.”
Jon Moxley felt like it was only a formality with regards to Renee signing with AEW, where Moxley is currently signed as the AEW World Champion. During AEW’s debut in Canada, they would announce Renee Paquette had signed with the company as an interviewer and more. She has slipped right back into the role that she held in WWE, with many talent already praising her ability.
Comments / 0