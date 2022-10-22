ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
voiceofmotown.com

Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown is “Done,” Per One Analyst

Neal Brown is certainly under some heat, there’s no doubt about that. Many fans and former players are calling for the coach’s firing after a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Bryan Clinton, a sportswriter for Heartland College Sports, recently took to his usual column to discuss...
voiceofmotown.com

The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
Daily Athenaeum

Meet the 2022 Homecoming Court candidates

West Virginia University announced the 2022 Homecoming Court on Monday, Oct. 17. This year, 10 candidates were selected and will compete for the title of Homecoming Royalty. Voting is conducted through WVUEngage and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Students can vote using their laptops or mobile devices.
Metro News

West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
wajr.com

Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – City councilors in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool. Bond Counsel from Steptoe and Johnson, Tom Aman said the projects will be funded with sales proceeds and the sale of revenue bonds. The ordinance would approve up to...
WTRF

BEAST bus coming to Ohio County Schools

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Back in January, along with Governor Justice, GreenPower Motor Company had announced that they would be bringing the manufacturing of both its Type A and Type B all electric, zero-emissions school buses to the state of West Virginia. Ohio County was accepted into round 2...
WDTV

Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County

BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
