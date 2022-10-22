Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football HC Neal Brown Responds to Pat McAfee’s Comments About Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown did eventually offer a response to something that has been on the minds of Mountaineer Nation in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. WVSN’s Mike Asti asked Brown if he had any thoughts or reaction to what Pat McAfee said...
WBOY
Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
voiceofmotown.com
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown is “Done,” Per One Analyst
Neal Brown is certainly under some heat, there’s no doubt about that. Many fans and former players are calling for the coach’s firing after a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Bryan Clinton, a sportswriter for Heartland College Sports, recently took to his usual column to discuss...
voiceofmotown.com
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
Kentucky basketball coach applauds coal miner, West Virginia on social media
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball head coach made a shout to coal miners and Clarksburg, West Virginia on Monday. John Calipari, who has been the Wildcats’ head coach since 2009, posted a photo of a miner still in his work clothes and his son enjoying the Blue-White Game at Rupp Arena […]
Daily Athenaeum
Meet the 2022 Homecoming Court candidates
West Virginia University announced the 2022 Homecoming Court on Monday, Oct. 17. This year, 10 candidates were selected and will compete for the title of Homecoming Royalty. Voting is conducted through WVUEngage and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Students can vote using their laptops or mobile devices.
Metro News
West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
SEE IT: Preston County family decorates their yard with 239 Halloween inflatables
Ask yourself, how many inflatables is too many? 20? 100? Well for these three families, 239 inflatables still doesn't satisfy their appetite for Halloween decor. Yup, you read that right. 239 Halloween inflatables. The most inflatables you've ever seen in one place, probably.
West Virginia man charged with killing animal after shooting and throwing animal over a hill
(WTRF) A Brooke County man has officially been charged after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog. Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, is being charged with the malicious killing of an animal. Officials say the owners of Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years old, went missing on Sept. 29. […]
wajr.com
Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – City councilors in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool. Bond Counsel from Steptoe and Johnson, Tom Aman said the projects will be funded with sales proceeds and the sale of revenue bonds. The ordinance would approve up to...
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
Hundreds of local voters change districts, delegate options before General Election
Marion County voters can cast their ballot for early voting starting Oct. 26, but some might’ve had another district change for this election—which could change their delegate options.
WTRF
BEAST bus coming to Ohio County Schools
OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Back in January, along with Governor Justice, GreenPower Motor Company had announced that they would be bringing the manufacturing of both its Type A and Type B all electric, zero-emissions school buses to the state of West Virginia. Ohio County was accepted into round 2...
WDTV
Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County
BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
