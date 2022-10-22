Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
What if WVU had a Homecoming Court for coaches?
In honor of the 2022 Homecoming Court, The Daily Athenaeum sports staff made its own court selection of WVU head coaches. Each candidate is an active coach this season or will be soon. These coaches have made an impact on WVU fall sports and have become popular campus figures for...
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's soccer breaks through for exciting 3-2 win over Georgia State
The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team won their final home match of the 2022 regular season, defeating the Georgia State Panthers 3-2 on senior night on Sunday in a matchup packed with action from the start. The Mountaineers move to 5-6-4 (2-1-4 Sun Belt) and now have a...
Daily Athenaeum
Meet the 2022 Homecoming Court candidates
West Virginia University announced the 2022 Homecoming Court on Monday, Oct. 17. This year, 10 candidates were selected and will compete for the title of Homecoming Royalty. Voting is conducted through WVUEngage and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Students can vote using their laptops or mobile devices.
Daily Athenaeum
Wellbeing Wednesdays Podcast: Wishing you a safe and healthy Homecoming & Halloween weekend!
Your browser does not support the audio element. Courtney goes over some party smart tips to help all Mountaineers have a safe and healthy homecoming and Halloween weekend. For more information on WVU’s Medical Amnesty policy, visit: https://safety.wvu.edu/safety-on-campus/medical-amnesty. For more information on the Bacchus maneuver/recovery position, visit: https://www.healthyhorns.utexas.edu/alcoholpoisoning_whattodo.html#bacchus. And for more information on the Hope Hill Sobering Center, visit: https://well.wvu.edu/resources/drugs-alcohol/hope-hill-sobering-center.
Daily Athenaeum
October 24, 2022
Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz discusses, a soccer victory, parking data and what is taking over the former business and economics building. To read more visit thedaonline.com. Listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.
Daily Athenaeum
Spooky things to do in Morgantown this weekend
For the first time since 2003, WVU’s Homecoming game and parade will fall on the weekend closest to Halloween. This means that in addition to being able to attend homecoming festivities, anyone looking to get in the holiday spirit will be able to find options within walking distance or a short drive away from campus.
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | Why students should care about Homecoming
Homecoming is not just for alumni. A common misconception is that the week of events is only for those coming back to visit, which is simply not true. There are numerous events that are available to students and faculty alike. From free giveaways to games and advice, there is something for everyone that currently attends school at WVU or finds themselves on campus this week.
Daily Athenaeum
Most voters in Mon County are registered, but less than half voted in past midterms
Nearly three-fourths of Monongalia County’s population who can vote are registered, but less than half have voted in past general elections. County officials expect a similar turnout this election. This year marks the first general election since Senate redistricting in 2021, where state lawmakers divided counties into multiple districts...
