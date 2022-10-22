Read full article on original website
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma’s MultiCare Acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial
Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday. The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
Yakima Herald Republic
MultiCare leaders hope to build Memorial into leading health care hub for Central Washington
Yakima’s hospital will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare in early 2023, when its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. MultiCare President Florence Chang and CEO Bill Robertson toured the hospital Friday morning as it was announced that the Tacoma-based, not-for-profit health care system will acquire Memorial under an agreement that was signed earlier in the day.
3 Stops You’ve Got to Make When Visiting Yakima, Washington
Everywhere has special places you've got to check out and if I had to narrow it down to three spots in Yakima, Washington this is where I would go! Message us with your ideas and we can see who comes out on top!. When Visiting Yakima You Must Stop At.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial to become MultiCare subsidiary
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will officially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System, according to a joint press release. The two companies say they have a shared goal of expanding local health care access and improving the quality of care. MultiCare agreed to invest in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Gathering in Toppenish calls for an end to violence on Yakama Reservation
TOPPENISH — Julie Andy Jim stood in Pioneer Park on Saturday afternoon holding a poster with information about her son, Gerald Wyena, a Yakama Nation citizen who disappeared in late April. She spoke briefly, though it’s hard for her to talk about her son, whom she thinks of every...
MyNorthwest.com
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima
Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
Yakima Herald Republic
Steven D. Ripley, 74
Steven D. Ripley, 74, of Granger died Sunday, Oct. 23, in Walla Walla. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mark Alan Rowe, 53
Mark Alan Rowe, 53, of Yakima died Sunday, Oct. 23. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Perry Van Easton, 59
Perry Van Easton, 59, of Yakima died Saturday, Oct. 22. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of
Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
Yakima Herald Republic
Valerie Joy Thiesfeld, 83
Valerie Joy Thiesfeld, 83, of Yakima died Friday, Oct. 21, at Harborview Hospital, Seattle. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima’s Lucian Munguia to be featured on national John Walsh show
YAKIMA – A missing child’s case out of Yakima will be featured on an Investigation Discovery show, placing the search for Lucian Munguia in the national spotlight. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will focus on the search for Lucian, who has been missing since September 10, 2022. The show is set to air on Wednesday, October 26 at 6 p.m....
Yakima Herald Republic
Earl John Porter Jr., 63
Earl John Porter Jr., 63, of Selah died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
David Bernard Adams, 74
David Bernard Adams, 74, of Yakima died Saturday, Oct. 22, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Elmer Weible, 92
Elmer Weible, 92, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 19. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
kpq.com
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week
The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima woman meets friends and makes new ones at morning visits to restaurant
Betty Balmer began dating her future husband, Robert Clarence “RC” Balmer, after she ran for queen of the Toppenish Fourth of July celebration in 1946. She was Betty Joyce Lichtenberg then and looking forward to her senior year at Toppenish High. RC was a 1944 Zillah High School...
