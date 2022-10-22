ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

southsoundbiz.com

Tacoma’s MultiCare Acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial

Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday. The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

MultiCare leaders hope to build Memorial into leading health care hub for Central Washington

Yakima’s hospital will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare in early 2023, when its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. MultiCare President Florence Chang and CEO Bill Robertson toured the hospital Friday morning as it was announced that the Tacoma-based, not-for-profit health care system will acquire Memorial under an agreement that was signed earlier in the day.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Valley Memorial to become MultiCare subsidiary

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will officially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System, according to a joint press release. The two companies say they have a shared goal of expanding local health care access and improving the quality of care. MultiCare agreed to invest in...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima

Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Steven D. Ripley, 74

Steven D. Ripley, 74, of Granger died Sunday, Oct. 23, in Walla Walla. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
GRANGER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mark Alan Rowe, 53

Mark Alan Rowe, 53, of Yakima died Sunday, Oct. 23. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Perry Van Easton, 59

Perry Van Easton, 59, of Yakima died Saturday, Oct. 22. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of

Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Valerie Joy Thiesfeld, 83

Valerie Joy Thiesfeld, 83, of Yakima died Friday, Oct. 21, at Harborview Hospital, Seattle. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Earl John Porter Jr., 63

Earl John Porter Jr., 63, of Selah died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David Bernard Adams, 74

David Bernard Adams, 74, of Yakima died Saturday, Oct. 22, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Elmer Weible, 92

Elmer Weible, 92, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 19. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week

The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
WENATCHEE, WA

