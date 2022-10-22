Read full article on original website
‘Crossed the Line’: Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Gets Suspended for Altercation After Mid-Race Crash
An escalating incident prompted NASCAR driver Bubba Wallaceto deliver a wrecking right rear hook to his opponent’s car during last weekend’s playoff race. Now his one-race suspension is costing his team this week’s Cup Series. Leading the pack, Wallace was just 14 laps in Stage 2 when...
Max Griffin: UFC paid me win bonus for Neil Magny loss, but decision still 'burns me like a hot iron'
LAS VEGAS – Max Griffin is still hurt by his loss to Neil Magny, even if he was paid as though it was a win. Griffin (32-13-1 MMA, 14-10 UFC), who returns to action against Tim Means (17-9 MMA, 6-7 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 213 co-headliner, suffered a controversial split decision loss to Magny at UFC on ESPN 33 in March. The result snapped a three-fight winning streak, and in Griffin’s opinion, cost him a spot in the UFC rankings.
