LAS VEGAS – Max Griffin is still hurt by his loss to Neil Magny, even if he was paid as though it was a win. Griffin (32-13-1 MMA, 14-10 UFC), who returns to action against Tim Means (17-9 MMA, 6-7 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 213 co-headliner, suffered a controversial split decision loss to Magny at UFC on ESPN 33 in March. The result snapped a three-fight winning streak, and in Griffin’s opinion, cost him a spot in the UFC rankings.

24 MINUTES AGO