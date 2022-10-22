ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Carolina Blends and Brews and Boos: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On St. John Street in Spartanburg, right across from the Chapman Cultural Center, you'll find Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery, Spartanburg's second-oldest brewery.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Shooting injures 2 at Anderson gas station

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a gas station shooting that injured two people Monday afternoon.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Man escapes from Cherokee Co. jail

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man that escaped from jail late Monday night.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Dog attack victim arrested for trafficking meth in Abbeville Co.

Dog attack victim arrested for trafficking meth in Abbeville Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Pet of the Week: Minerva

It's Monday and that means another 'Pet of the Week'! This week's featured pet is Minerva.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Overdose deaths continue to rise

Overdose deaths continue to rise
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Program aims to support Laurens Co. students who experienced trauma

After experiencing trauma, children often have to continue going to school and try to put the traumatic event behind them.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Man charged with killing Spartanburg Co. deputy now in jail

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June was booked into jail this past week after being released from the hospital. 63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Fountain Inn attempted murder suspect arrested in TX

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Fountain Inn was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. The Fountain Inn Police Department said Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was charged following a “domestic dispute that resulted in Gallegos’Ramirez” discharging a firearm and striking the victim as least once” on October 20.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
Anderson Police seek public’s help in murder case

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is seeking information related to the August murder of a 32-year-old man. Police say Channing Derrell Chester was shot and killed on the morning of August 9 near Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Police said Chester was in an argument with an unknown Black man before the shooting.
ANDERSON, SC
Upstate county council nominee accused of racist and homophobic tweets

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A race for Pickens County Council District One has become a conversation across the area. Over the weekend, Brad White, the Republican candidate for the seat was accused by the Pickens County Democratic Party of tweeting racial and homophobic slurs from an anonymous account traced back to him.
Greenville Fashion Week Models Auditions

Greenville Fashion Week is celebrating their 5 year anniversary this coming April. Do you think you have what it takes to rock the runway. We are joined by Maegan Heinz and Kenlee McVay from Greenville Fashion Week to tell us how folks can audition.
GREENVILLE, SC

