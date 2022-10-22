Read full article on original website
Carolina Blends and Brews and Boos: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On St. John Street in Spartanburg, right across from the Chapman Cultural Center, you'll find Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery, Spartanburg's second-oldest brewery.
Shooting injures 2 at Anderson gas station
Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a gas station shooting that injured two people Monday afternoon.
Man escapes from Cherokee Co. jail
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man that escaped from jail late Monday night.
Dog attack victim arrested for trafficking meth in Abbeville Co.
Dog attack victim arrested for trafficking meth in Abbeville Co.
Pet of the Week: Minerva
It's Monday and that means another 'Pet of the Week'! This week's featured pet is Minerva.
Overdose deaths continue to rise
Upstate assisted living facility owner back behind …. Upstate assisted living facility owner back behind bars. Pedestrian hit, killed along U.S. 25 near Travelers …. Pedestrian hit, killed along U.S. 25 near Travelers Rest. Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg. Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg. Upstate woman...
Program aims to support Laurens Co. students who experienced trauma
After experiencing trauma, children often have to continue going to school and try to put the traumatic event behind them.
Reproductive rights and early voting rally held in Anderson ahead of midterm elections
Colorful signs and loud cheers filled Anderson's Carolina Wren Park on Sunday. South Carolinians of all ages and races gathered to rally for reproductive rights ahead of the upcoming election.
Man charged with killing Spartanburg Co. deputy now in jail
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June was booked into jail this past week after being released from the hospital. 63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
'They're dying on me:' Fentanyl significantly contributing to rise in overdose deaths
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says they've surpassed last year's total for fentanyl deaths and while there are still 2 ½ months left in this year, the fentanyl deaths are also quickly outpacing traffic deaths in the county.
Fountain Inn attempted murder suspect arrested in TX
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Fountain Inn was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. The Fountain Inn Police Department said Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was charged following a “domestic dispute that resulted in Gallegos’Ramirez” discharging a firearm and striking the victim as least once” on October 20.
Anderson Police seek public’s help in murder case
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is seeking information related to the August murder of a 32-year-old man. Police say Channing Derrell Chester was shot and killed on the morning of August 9 near Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Police said Chester was in an argument with an unknown Black man before the shooting.
Upstate county council nominee accused of racist and homophobic tweets
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A race for Pickens County Council District One has become a conversation across the area. Over the weekend, Brad White, the Republican candidate for the seat was accused by the Pickens County Democratic Party of tweeting racial and homophobic slurs from an anonymous account traced back to him.
Pinnacle Storage of Boiling Springs
A local company doing good for others! Sylvia and Brad join us to talk about Pinnacle Storage of Boiling Springs and some upcoming events.
Greenville Fashion Week Models Auditions
Greenville Fashion Week is celebrating their 5 year anniversary this coming April. Do you think you have what it takes to rock the runway. We are joined by Maegan Heinz and Kenlee McVay from Greenville Fashion Week to tell us how folks can audition.
