NECN

Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says

A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
MEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away

Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
scstudentmedia.com

Alternative Spring Break seeking new members for upcoming trips

Traveling to new places, experiencing new cultures, and giving back to the community are some of the most fulfilling undertakings in life. The Alternative Break club on campus is accomplishing each with its valuable trips and activities offered to Springfield College students. The club provides excursions for any students interested...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
birchrestaurant.com

Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA

Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston University

The 14 Best Secondhand Shops in and around Boston

Love shopping vintage? Check out our guide on where to go for used clothing, furniture, and more. Shopping for clothes, furniture, and housewares can be a challenge on a student budget. Fortunately, Boston-area secondhand stores offer a wide range of goods, from tables and chairs to designer duds and accessories. And purchasing someone else’s castoffs is good for the environment, as well as for your wallet. Consider this: the average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing each year, adding a staggering 26 billion pounds of textiles a year to landfills.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston

A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Recent bear activity in western Massachusetts has many people concerned for their safety. “The bears used to come at night and tear down all the bird feeders…We used to take the bird feeders out at night and put them up in the morning, but now, they are coming during the day too,” said Angelo Della Ripa of Westfield.
WESTFIELD, MA

