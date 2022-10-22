Read full article on original website
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
U.S. News ranked these Mass. schools the No. 1 and 2 colleges in the world
Thirteen schools in the Bay State made the list, which includes 2,011 colleges and universities. Two local universities are apparently the best in the world, according U.S. News & World Report‘s latest annual “Best Global Universities Rankings,” released Tuesday. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
scstudentmedia.com
Alternative Spring Break seeking new members for upcoming trips
Traveling to new places, experiencing new cultures, and giving back to the community are some of the most fulfilling undertakings in life. The Alternative Break club on campus is accomplishing each with its valuable trips and activities offered to Springfield College students. The club provides excursions for any students interested...
birchrestaurant.com
Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Boston University
The 14 Best Secondhand Shops in and around Boston
Love shopping vintage? Check out our guide on where to go for used clothing, furniture, and more. Shopping for clothes, furniture, and housewares can be a challenge on a student budget. Fortunately, Boston-area secondhand stores offer a wide range of goods, from tables and chairs to designer duds and accessories. And purchasing someone else’s castoffs is good for the environment, as well as for your wallet. Consider this: the average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing each year, adding a staggering 26 billion pounds of textiles a year to landfills.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston
A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
WCVB
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Medford driven by unlicensed driver
MEDFORD, Mass. — A person struck by a vehicle driven by an unlicensed operator in Medford on Sunday has died. Police said a 77-year-old Malden man was struck just before 7 p.m. along Middlesex Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said...
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Pride Convenience stores set to be acquired by national chain ARKO for $230 million
ARKO Corp., a Virginia-based, Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and fuel wholesalers nationwide, has agreed to acquire the 31 Pride Convenience stores in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut for $230 million. “Our agreement to acquire Pride highlights ARKO’s continued focus on creating long-term...
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
westernmassnews.com
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Recent bear activity in western Massachusetts has many people concerned for their safety. “The bears used to come at night and tear down all the bird feeders…We used to take the bird feeders out at night and put them up in the morning, but now, they are coming during the day too,” said Angelo Della Ripa of Westfield.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
