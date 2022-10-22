Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO