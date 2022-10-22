Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
Quantum Space announces first cislunar mission
LAS VEGAS — Quantum Space, a company founded earlier this year to develop spacecraft platforms in cislunar space, announced plans Oct. 26 for its first smallsat pathfinder mission that will collect space situational awareness data. The QS-1 spacecraft, scheduled to launch in October 2024, will operate in cislunar space...
Sierra Space and IBM Collaborate on the Next Generation of Space Technology and Software Platforms
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.
SpaceNews.com
ISS partners weigh options for using commercial space stations
LAS VEGAS — Partner agencies on the International Space Station program say they are in discussions about how they will use, and pay for, commercial space stations that will replace it. Representatives of several countries currently involved in the ISS said during a panel at the American Institute of...
SpaceNews.com
Space Force to activate sensor on Wide-Field-of-View missile warning satellite
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Space Force infrared sensing demonstration satellite launched in July will soon start receiving data, the Space Systems Command announced Oct. 24. “The Wide Field of View (WFOV) geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) demonstration satellite is set to receive ‘first light’ data from its sensor after calibration is completed,” the command said.
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
SpaceNews.com
Sending DNA-infused Space Crystals to the moon
SAN FRANCISCO – Looking for immortality? Space Crystals LLC might have the answer. The startup, founded in 2021 by Waypoint 2 Space CEO Kevin Heath, plans to send crystals grown in microgravity and infused with customer DNA to the moon next year. “We’ve got the technology,” Heath told SpaceNews....
Researchers who reverse-engineered Starlink to work as a backup for GPS found a security flaw in the system — using a video of tennis star Rafael Nadal — that could be exploited in Ukraine
SpaceX's Starlink signals have been long seen as a possible alternative to GPS. In 2020, Elon Musk and SpaceX declined a US Army proposal to develop the tech for that purpose. Researchers have succeeded in reverse-engineering the signals, MIT Technology Review reported. After SpaceX declined to continue researching Starlink as...
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
bit.bio Expands Independent Ethics and Sustainability Board as Part of Commitment to Being a Purpose Driven Company
Today bit.bio welcomes two new members to its independent Ethics and Sustainability Board to further support the company’s commitment to being a purpose led, ethical organisation. bit.bio is working towards a future in which precision engineered human cells enable biomedical innovation (UN SDG9) and a new generation of cures (UN SDG3).
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
US Navy apparently gearing up to use drone swarms in the future
A new report from MIT Technology Review hints at the fact that the U.S. Navy is seriously considering building swarms of cheap drones for battle.
zycrypto.com
ZetaChain Integrates into Web3 Credential Data Network Galxe, Launches NFT Campaign for Interoperable Connectivity
In a recent announcement, ZetaChain (ZETA), a leading omnichain smart contract platform based in California, announced a partnership with Galxe (formerly Project Galaxy), the leading Web3 credential data network. Galxe is a pioneer in on-chain credentialing with its 5+ million active users and incredibly user-friendly plug-and-play dashboard. Supporting generic omnichain...
Boeing's Air Force One, tanker programs dent defense unit
The Air Force One program contributed to a $2.8 billion loss for the Arlington, Virginia-based aerospace company's defense unit during the third quarter.
Business Insider
How Brex cards and software are transforming spend management by focusing on the user experience
As companies grow and become more distributed, they need a streamlined, efficient way to enable spend. Enabling and tracking spend and expenses is a headache for employees and finance departments. Brex's spend management solution makes this process much easier for teams around the world. No matter how large your company...
cryptopotato.com
BitKeep Partners With Top Security Teams SlowMist and Cobo to Launch a Security Upgrade Initiative
BitKeep is building a security barrier in the dark jungle of crypto world. The top Web3 multi-chain wallet BitKeep announced on October 20 that BitKeep is now carrying out a security upgrade jointly implemented by BitKeep and leading blockchain security institutions SlowMist and CoboSlowMist, with the ambition to provide better services and build a security barrier in the dark jungle of crypto world.
Phys.org
New approach to 'cosmic magnet' manufacturing could reduce reliance on rare earths in low-carbon technologies
Researchers have discovered a potential new method for making the high-performance magnets used in wind turbines and electric cars without the need for rare earth elements, which are almost exclusively sourced in China. A team from the University of Cambridge, working with colleagues from Austria, found a new way to...
SpaceNews.com
Space Force to seek budget boost beyond 2023, China’s capabilities are ‘close to ours’
WASHINGTON — Gen. David “DT” Thompson, U.S. vice chief of space operations, said the Space Force is likely to see continued funding increases to counter China’s rapid advances in its space program. “You’re going to see a significant increase in the resources for the United States...
Dirty shrimp farms are punching a huge hole in the environment. A.I. could cut it in half
Shrimp produced with biofloc tech in Atarraya’s Shrimpbox could help meet the growing demand for seafood in a more sustainable way. Inside a humid warehouse in suburban Indianapolis, a company called Atarraya is using large metal containers and the latest technology to grow shrimp hundreds of miles from the ocean. At one end of the hangar-like building sit blue metal boxes that look similar to shipping containers. But instead of holding cargo for transport, they’re designed to grow Pacific whiteleg shrimp anywhere in the world, overseen by employees who don’t require specialized training.
getnews.info
SourceMultiplier Launches 3 Pronged Recruiting Approach, with Distinct Offerings to Meet Any Talent Team’s Needs
SourceMultiplier is a California based outsourcing company leveraging a comprehensive recruitment approach to deliver premium talent as well as their sourcing as a service model. Source Multiplier is a premier outsourcing company on a mission to reshape the landscape of the recruitment industry. Focused on locating and sourcing passive talent,...
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
