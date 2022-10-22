The ICE-Cast Live: Talking With Writer Alex Paknadel About His New Sci-Fi Survival Series ‘All Against All’

Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Expecting A Different Result: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #14
‘I Am Batman’ continues to be overrun by far too much cop stuff, making it harder and harder to connect with this Batman who is conflicted but sure spends way too much time around cops. To the point that it makes Bruce Wayne’s years with Jim Gordon seem quaint. There is something here, a solid foundation, but what’s being built upon it currently is not really that solid.
comicon.com
‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Preview Sets Its Course For Earth
Marvel Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special — and true to the word of director James Gunn, it will be both a holiday-themed story and a proper continuation of the Guardians story. As Peter (Chris Pratt) continues to despair for the loss of the Gamora (Zoe Saldana) he knew, the other Guardians arrange to spend the upcoming Earth holiday on Earth. There will be partying, misunderstandings, and Kevin Bacon.
comicon.com
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 52: “Lord Of The Demon’s Lair”
As Ed begins to hatch a plan to get himself, Lin, and Envy out of Gluttony’s “stomach”, Scar and Mei Chang follow Al and Gluttony into the catacombs. More revelations will surely follow! Meanwhile, Tim and Patrick find that, like Ed and Lin, they have differing understanding of how Envy works and how all those souls came to make up his body. And Patrick hits on a new slogan for the podcast!
comicon.com
Preview: ‘The Return Of Chilling Adventures In Sorcery’ (One-Shot)
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of The Return Of Chilling Adventures In Sorcery (One-Shot), dropping Wednesday from writers Eliot Rahal, Sina Grace, and Casey Gilly, artists Vincenzo Federici, Corin Howell, and Liana Kangas, colorists Matt Herms and Glenn Whitmore, and letterer Jack Morelli. ‘Madam Satan escaped Hell a fugitive...
comicon.com
Fear The Harvestman: Previewing ‘Strange’ #7
Art by: Marcelo Ferreira, Roberto Poggi, Javier Tartaglia. THE SORCERER SUPREME OF DEATH! Clea and Wong have uncovered who is behind the zombie resurrections of the deceased heroes and villains. But they’re going to need all the help they can get, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death…the Harvestman!
comicon.com
Jessica Jones Is Having A Very Bad Day In ‘The Variants’ #4 Preview
Every time a VARIANT arrives, Jessica loses a little piece of herself. But SOMEONE is trying to take EVERYTHING SHE HAS. How can Jessica fight back against an enemy who claims to actually BE her?. The Variants #4 is out Wednesday 26th October from Marvel.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 7
After last week’s explosive episode, it seems as if Andor has shifted again. It was fairly predictable that the show was going to slow down after an action-packed heist. However, what wasn’t predictable was where the story would go next. It seems that the hints of the show being grander than just one character were understated. After the heist, the show began spending more time on some of its supporting and auxiliary characters in order to fully flesh out the universe and perhaps show a lot more than just one man’s journey into becoming a rebel. It seems it’s going to show how the rebellion grows as a whole.
comicon.com
Advance Review: ‘Mega Centurions: Mega No More’ #4 Astounds
The Mega Centurions are Earth’s former champions. Now powerless after stopping an invasion they see themselves teaming up with an old foe, The Grey Knight. However, a new foe comes with tidings that will shock both the Centurions and the Knight. Yet, what news could be worse than a minimum wage job?
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Titles
REFLECTIONS OF DEADLY VENGEANCE! Four deadly X-Women find themselves held captive and fighting for their lives…and more importantly, fighting to get revenge on the @#$%#$@ dead man who did this to them!. Wolverine #26. Written by: Benjamin Percy. Art by: Juan Jose Ryp, Frank D’Armata. THE MARK OF...
comicon.com
Looking For Answers During Times Of War Can Be Tough: Previewing ’20th Century Men’ #3
The war rages on! Krylov now embedded with the Iron Star’s forces sees the brutality of battle up close! Can he make it out alive with his sanity intact? It’s a story that takes us from the deserts of Afghanistan to the United States capital-and all the way to Mars!
comicon.com
Advance Review: Side Characters Dominate `Sins Of The Black Flamingo’ #5
This strong and unique limited series reaches an only partially satisfying conclusion because if focuses too much on secondary characters that have not been fully developed. As a result, the Black Flamingo feels more like a pawn in his own story. Overall. Who couldn’t use a little help from their...
comicon.com
‘Doctor Who’ To Materialize On Disney+ In 2023
The Doctor will have a new partner when they return in 2023 for their 60th Anniversary: Disney+. The service, Disney Branded Television, and The BBC confirmed Tuesday that the platform will be the “exclusive” home of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland starting with the 60th Anniversary special next November. Incoming star Ncuti Gatwa also revealed details of the plan on Live with Kelly and Ryan, starting the corporate synergy early.
comicon.com
Can’t Keep A Jayne Cobb Down: Reviewing ‘All-New Firefly’ #9
‘All-New Firefly’ is rocketing towards it’s big damn finale with no signs of slowing down as it continues to focus on Jayne Cobb and makes the character and this world richer with every single page and issue. While it’s a shame the series has an endpoint, the story that we’ve gotten out of these issues has been fantastic and is definitely going to go down as a classic take on this universe of characters.
comicon.com
Preview: Surge Is On A Rampage In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #54
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #54, out today from writer Evan Stanley, artist Natalie Haines, colorist Reggie Graham, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘Coming to you live from Central City! There appears to be a malfunction with all electronics. Traffic lights are all green, TVs are smoking, and microwaves are beeping nonstop. Can Sonic the Hedgehog save us by lunchtime? I need to warm up my burrito! Stay tuned! Sonic and Tails race to Central City to stop Surge’s rampage, but they’re no match for her this time around.’
comicon.com
First Look: The Sci-Fi Afrofuturist Series Continues In ‘Eve: Children Of The Moon’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Eve: Children Of The Moon #2, the next issue of their Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘In the second thrilling issue of the follow-up to Eve, Selene divulges the details...
comicon.com
Review: Burnished Sunsets And Burning Mysteries Fuel ‘Canary’ #3
‘Canary’ #3 only goes to create more mystery around the events that has brought William Holt back to this eponymous town. Even now we are meeting new players with new ideas on the collapsed mine currently being investigated by Will and Doctor Edwards. Is it supernatural or scientific? Or a dangerous mix of both?
comicon.com
GCPD Have Their Hands Full In ‘Detective Comics’ #1065 Preview
The Orgham family has dramatically arrived after traumatic events at the docks in Gotham, and they are ready to reclaim the land that belongs under their name…an English surname you may better know as Arkham. As Bruce Wayne and the young Orgham prince Arzen discuss how they both want to change Gotham for the better, it seems Batman and the Orghams might have different ways to go about doing so…
"Black Adam" Is Finally Here, And Here's What DC Comics Fans Really Think About It So Far
Looks like there are some new superheroes in town.
comicon.com
A Really Big Hole: Reviewing ‘Nightwing’ #97
‘Nightwing’ enters a new phase as the series ramps up towards a pretty big 100th issue, exploring what happens to people and a city when a massively powerful force is suddenly extinguished. This issue perfectly balances a smaller story, with lots of emotional weight & significant bits of action, alongside the overarching bigger story happening around the characters.
comicon.com
James Gunn Takes Control Of The DC Media Universe
Well, finally some good news in the DC Entertainment Multiverse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Aquaman producer Peter Safran will chart the destiny of characters like Peacemaker, Superman, and more as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios. The division will take control of DC’s film, television, and animation efforts in the ever-evolving Warner Bros. Discovery corporate strategy. Gunn will be the creative chief of the new operation while Safran will manage the business and production side. The pair will report to WBD CEO David Zaslav while still working with Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy — sidestepping the usual chain of command in the Warner structure.
Comments / 0