Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
First soccer tournament held at Sanford Crossing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The season is wrapping up for youth soccer in Sioux Falls and today was actually the first tournament played at Sanford Crossing. Sanford Crossing is the new soccer field located on the Sanford Sports Complex. Organizers say this tournament is a way to bring...
Breaking down the 2022 high school football quarterfinals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems like just yesterday that the 2022 high school football season got underway, but like most years, the season has flown by and we find ourselves with playoff football on Thursday. The quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs is set for Thursday, October 27. All seven classes […]
KELOLAND TV
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
KELOLAND TV
Ribbon cut on Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new butcher shop in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms and the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new facility Tuesday. A big crowd showed up to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop near Benson Road and I-229.
KELOLAND TV
From the Archives: Leslie Jordan visits Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You might recognize Leslie Jordan from iconic television shows such as ‘Will and Grace,’ ‘Reba,’ ‘American Horror Story’ or ‘Night Court.’ Or maybe you were one of his nearly 6 million followers on Instagram that enjoyed his comedic videos.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 23rd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Kids Day at the Jaycees Feargrounds at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The haunted house, located in the Fine Arts Building, will be brightly lit for children to trick-or-treat through the maze filled with non-scary characters passing out candy. The hours are 2-4 p.m. Admission is $8 for children,12 and under, with one adult getting in free. Get a dollar off admission with a canned food donation for Feeding South Dakota.
sdpb.org
2022 Debate: South Dakota candidates for governor
Two of three candidates for South Dakota's governor participated in a debate in Sioux Falls. Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem declined the invitation to participate. This debate took place inside SDPB's Leo P. Flynn Gallery. Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint faced off on several issues such as agriculture, veteran's...
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
dakotanewsnow.com
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Careflight named Program of the Year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from Avera, Avera Careflight was named Program of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS). AAMS presents this award each year to “an emergency medical transport service (national or international) that has demonstrated a superior...
Want Free Sioux Falls Coffee To Start Your Tuesday? Here’s How
Starting your day with coffee always seems to put an extra pep in your step. Someone offering you free coffee, however, feels like you won the lottery. Well Sioux Falls coffee drinkers, it's your lucky day!. Lloyd Cos. is here to start your Tuesday on the right foot. They are...
wnax.com
Name Released in Lincoln County Fatal Accident
A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Harrisburg. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the ditch and eventually rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
KELOLAND TV
Snow today west and north; Seasonable temperatures ahead
Snow has been falling this morning in the Black Hills of western KELOLAND. Expect slippery conditions at times as the snow tries to stick with temperatures holding in the 30s. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the counties shade in blue, including Spearfish and Belle Fourche. Here’s a closer...
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
KELOLAND TV
Going the extra mile for a holiday tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been 35 years since the classic comedy movie ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ hit the big screen. For many families, the film has become a Thanksgiving Day tradition. A Sioux Falls disc jockey is making this year’s holiday tradition extra special....
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?
You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
sdpb.org
Craig Johnson on regret, distraction, and Walt Longmire's journey to 'Hell and Back'
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. In the 18th installment of Craig Johnson's Longmire series, Sheriff Walt Longmire finds himself covered in blood, lying in the middle of a snow-packed street, and wondering who he is. He might be someone named Walt Longmire, but only because the hat lying nearby has a name printed on the leather sweatband. The hat fits. But does the man-who-can't-remember fit in this mysterious town with its unusual occupants? What if he fits too well and finds he can never leave?
KELOLAND TV
Noem campaign is paying for veterans’ meals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
Comments / 0