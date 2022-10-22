Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Looks to Outsource Management of Price Fields Sports Complex
The City of Bartlesville is hoping to completely outsource operations at the Price Fields Sports Complex, a City-owned facility featuring baseball and softball fields and related facilities. A Request for Qualifications has been issued in an effort to find a qualified management team, City Manager Mike Bailey said this week on CITY MATTERS.
news9.com
The Children's Hospital At Saint Francis Medical Director Speaks On Rise In RSV Cases
Saint Francis doctors said they are seeing a big jump in the number of kids being admitted to the hospital with RSV. It's the highest number of RSV patients they've seen since before the pandemic. Doctors at The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis said their beds are filling up with...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Fall Festival Offers Fun for All Ages
Don Tyler Park in downtown Dewey will be filled with goblins and ghosts and games (OH MY!) this weekend as the City of Dewey celebrates its annual Fall Festivl on Saturday, October 29 from 2 to 8 pm. The event features a cake walk, ring toss, duck pond, musical chairs,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
Tom Mix Museum presents Haunts of Memories Past Thursday and Saturday, 7pm, at Sippin’ Sweet, formerly the Heritage Theatre in Dewey. Doors open at 6:15pm and snacks will be available for purchase. You can learn of the early day citizens who once lived in the Dewey area. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students and 13 and younger are free, but they do need a ticket. Purchase tickets at The Tom Mix Museum or by calling 918-534-1555.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OKWU Ranks 4th in 2023 Best RN Programs in Oklahoma
Congratulations, to Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Bartlesville for ranking in the Top 5 Best RN Programs by Registerednursing.org. The website says selecting the best nursing school in Oklahoma can be difficult. To make the process easier, first look for a school that supports students towards licensure and beyond. A great way to measure this is through NCLEX-RN "pass rates." We have ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Oklahoma by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN "pass rates", meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 46 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Kiwanis: The Christmas Parade and The Celebrate Giving Event
The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville Hosts The Bartlesville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3, 2022, promptly at 6:30 pm in downtown Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION from the Kiwanis was Pat Campbell and Jeanette Miller. They announced this year's theme as TOYLAND. Pat Campbell invited everyone to create a holiday...
Broken Arrow 4-Year-Old's Wish To Go To Disney World Granted
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Broken Arrow Public Schools was a part of making a four-year-old's wish come true Monday night. News On 6's Rebekah Garrett was there as they sent him off on his trip to Disney World!
The Poultry Site
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says
Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
multihousingnews.com
VanWest Buys Oklahoma Storage Portfolio
The acquisition is part of the company's Storage Fund III. VanWest Partners has acquired two ClearHome self storage facilities, totaling 140,000 square feet in Tulsa, Okla., from a private investor. The portfolio deal is part of VanWest Storage Fund III, which has already closed on three additional acquisitions. The five...
Tulsa police locate family of lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/24/22 7:17 A.M.): Tulsa police said the mother of a child found walking along a south Tulsa street has been located. Police said the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Police said they and the Department of Human Services...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville
"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
Local couple gets married at Tulsa Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple opened up their big day not just to friends and family, but to everyone who was at Tulsa Oktoberfest. On Saturday afternoon, Robert and Mary Eddy said ‘I do’ in the “Bier Stube” tent at Tulsa Oktoberfest. “It just...
Adair Public Schools says security staff member left gun in school bathroom
ADAIR, Okla. — Adair Public Schools (APS) said a gun was left unattended in a school bathroom by a member of security staff on Monday. A letter from APS Superintendent Mark Lippe obtained by FOX23 says all students and staff are safe after the weapon was found by a school custodian in a bathroom at Adair High School.
bartlesvilleradio.com
CITY MATTERS: Elections, a Retirement, Free Leaf/Grass Collection and More
This week on CITY MATTERS, City Manager Mike Bailey was joined by Development Director Lis Beeman, Public Works Director Keith Henry and City Engineer Michah Siemers. Bailey reminded listeners of the upcoming city elections in the general election on Novemeber 8 with early voting starting November 2nd, Seats in Wards 2, 3 and 4 are in play.
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
Oklahoma ranchers worried after arson destroys hay bales
Ranchers in Rogers County are worried after a weekend arson fire destroyed hundreds of acres, also destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay bales.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville to Accept Proposals for FCC Building
The former First Cristian Church building, located at 520 S. Osage Ave., has been on the City’s radar for some time, with the City Council recently hearing the negative results of a feasibility study done to determine whether the building would be appropriate for a small to mid-sized conference center.The group has said it will consider other uses.This has the City asking the public to submit any plans they might have for the facility. according to city manager Mike Bailey on CITY MATTERS.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Early Voting Information
Early voting in Osage Co. is November 2-5. Wednesday through Friday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Locations include both the Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska and the early voting site at First Baptist Church, 825 W Rogers Blvd in Skiatook.
bartlesvilleradio.com
KWON will chat with Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during his weekly radio program. Coach Wright will preview Bartlesville’s tough matchup on the road at Muskogee, while also recapping a wild game against Sand Springs from this past weekend. The Harry Wright Show airs...
Farmers and ranchers across Green Country rejoice at first soaking rain, but is it enough?
TULSA, Okla. — After this year’s hot and dry summer, Monday’s rain was welcome news for ranchers and farmers. When we first met rancher Kirt Thacker, weeks with no rain combined with the hot temperatures meant he didn’t grow enough hay to feed his cows. He had to use his surplus, which he usually sells.
