Bartlesville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Looks to Outsource Management of Price Fields Sports Complex

The City of Bartlesville is hoping to completely outsource operations at the Price Fields Sports Complex, a City-owned facility featuring baseball and softball fields and related facilities. A Request for Qualifications has been issued in an effort to find a qualified management team, City Manager Mike Bailey said this week on CITY MATTERS.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Fall Festival Offers Fun for All Ages

Don Tyler Park in downtown Dewey will be filled with goblins and ghosts and games (OH MY!) this weekend as the City of Dewey celebrates its annual Fall Festivl on Saturday, October 29 from 2 to 8 pm. The event features a cake walk, ring toss, duck pond, musical chairs,...
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Community Events

Tom Mix Museum presents Haunts of Memories Past Thursday and Saturday, 7pm, at Sippin’ Sweet, formerly the Heritage Theatre in Dewey. Doors open at 6:15pm and snacks will be available for purchase. You can learn of the early day citizens who once lived in the Dewey area. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students and 13 and younger are free, but they do need a ticket. Purchase tickets at The Tom Mix Museum or by calling 918-534-1555.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

OKWU Ranks 4th in 2023 Best RN Programs in Oklahoma

Congratulations, to Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Bartlesville for ranking in the Top 5 Best RN Programs by Registerednursing.org. The website says selecting the best nursing school in Oklahoma can be difficult. To make the process easier, first look for a school that supports students towards licensure and beyond. A great way to measure this is through NCLEX-RN "pass rates." We have ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Oklahoma by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN "pass rates", meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 46 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Kiwanis: The Christmas Parade and The Celebrate Giving Event

The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville Hosts The Bartlesville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3, 2022, promptly at 6:30 pm in downtown Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION from the Kiwanis was Pat Campbell and Jeanette Miller. They announced this year's theme as TOYLAND. Pat Campbell invited everyone to create a holiday...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
multihousingnews.com

VanWest Buys Oklahoma Storage Portfolio

The acquisition is part of the company's Storage Fund III. VanWest Partners has acquired two ClearHome self storage facilities, totaling 140,000 square feet in Tulsa, Okla., from a private investor. The portfolio deal is part of VanWest Storage Fund III, which has already closed on three additional acquisitions. The five...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville

"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

CITY MATTERS: Elections, a Retirement, Free Leaf/Grass Collection and More

This week on CITY MATTERS, City Manager Mike Bailey was joined by Development Director Lis Beeman, Public Works Director Keith Henry and City Engineer Michah Siemers. Bailey reminded listeners of the upcoming city elections in the general election on Novemeber 8 with early voting starting November 2nd, Seats in Wards 2, 3 and 4 are in play.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home

A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville to Accept Proposals for FCC Building

The former First Cristian Church building, located at 520 S. Osage Ave., has been on the City’s radar for some time, with the City Council recently hearing the negative results of a feasibility study done to determine whether the building would be appropriate for a small to mid-sized conference center.The group has said it will consider other uses.This has the City asking the public to submit any plans they might have for the facility. according to city manager Mike Bailey on CITY MATTERS.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Co. Early Voting Information

Early voting in Osage Co. is November 2-5. Wednesday through Friday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Locations include both the Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska and the early voting site at First Baptist Church, 825 W Rogers Blvd in Skiatook.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

KWON will chat with Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during his weekly radio program. Coach Wright will preview Bartlesville’s tough matchup on the road at Muskogee, while also recapping a wild game against Sand Springs from this past weekend. The Harry Wright Show airs...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

