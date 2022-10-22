Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
visitmorgancountyin.com
2022 Holiday Events in Morgan County
The holiday season has officially begun, and there's absolutely nothing quite like a small town Christmas. If you didn't already know, Morgan County is home to some fantastic small town holiday events that you'll want to get on your family's holiday calendar ASAP! Below, you'll find our list of the 15 very best small town Christmas experiences this area has to offer. Oh, and don't forget to get the low-down on holiday shopping open houses, craft and vendor shows and other upcoming events on our blog or event calendar.
WTHI
"Best year I've ever had" Vendors, businesses reflect on a successful Covered Bridge Festival
MANSFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday was the final day of the Covered Bridge Festival. Dozens of vendors say this year is a year to remember. As the festival wraps up, many businesses and vendors are saying this year was a record year. Tony Spaulding has carved things out of wood...
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
Fox 59
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city
Inspectors found 188 violations, and public safety first responders racked up more than one hundred calls to the motel in the last year.
Thieves wreak havoc on Halloween displays in Irvington
Thieves are putting a damper on the Halloween festivities in Irvington. Not one, but two different displays have been targeted by thieves.
Current Publishing
‘Groovy’ new café opens in Geist Center
Adorned in 1970s décor to embody the peace, love and good vibes of the era, The Groovy Cat Cafe recently opened at 11659 Fox Road in the Geist Center. It offers hot or iced drinks and pastries. The Groovy Cat opened Aug. 13, and owner Lisa Sweeney looks forward...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
On this day in Indiana history: events from October 23, the week ahead
INDIANA — Whether it is memorable political debates, legendary bank heists or aviation records, Indiana has some history when it comes to October 23. While the Hoosier state may be overlooked by some as a flyover state or a large cornfield – it does have a special place in history, specifically on this date. Female […]
WANE-TV
‘Thief has a small Halloweenie’: Indiana man hits back at spooky display thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — A circus-themed Halloween display has turned into a real-life carnival of crime for one Irvington homeowner, and he’s now modified his decorations to include a message to the thieves that stole his props. Chris Ray has lived at his home on Webster Avenue for six years,...
This is the Most Haunted House in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
With Halloween only a couple of weeks away, you might want to visit a haunted attraction to get into the spirit. However, if you're looking to really get scared, you might want to visit a real haunted house. This is the best time of year for a good scare. Haunted...
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
Current Publishing
Zionsville singer to perform new album
Brett Wiscons has had some notable appearances with performers such as Jimmy Buffett, Bon Jovi, Hootie & the Blowfish and the Zac Brown Band. “The fact I’ve gotten to perform on the same stage or lineup as some of my musical heroes has been truly fantastic for me,” the Zionsville resident said. “I had posters of some of these artists on my wall. And to play on a cruise ship with Jon Bon Jovi is still a ‘pinch me’ moment. I’m grateful for all of the ups and downs. And I truly believe, at 42, we’ve only just begun.”
Kokomo PD uncover multi-state auto theft ring that targeted high-performance vehicles
KOKOMO, Ind. — A multi-month investigation into the theft of two Dodge Chargers in March led the Kokomo Police Department to discover a larger auto theft ring that spanned multiple states and targetted high-performance vehicles. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the investigation began after two Dodge Chargers were stolen from Kokomo on March 11 […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
It's not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in northwest Carroll County.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
Downtown company opens 2nd office, adds hundreds of jobs
A downtown company recently announced the opening of its second Indianapolis office. Logistics Company, Spot Freight Inc. employs over 350 in-office workers, and that number is expected to grow to 600. CEO Andrew Elsener talked about what has fueled the company’s growth. “We've been kind of unique in the...
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
