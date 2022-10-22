ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

visitmorgancountyin.com

2022 Holiday Events in Morgan County

The holiday season has officially begun, and there's absolutely nothing quite like a small town Christmas. If you didn't already know, Morgan County is home to some fantastic small town holiday events that you'll want to get on your family's holiday calendar ASAP! Below, you'll find our list of the 15 very best small town Christmas experiences this area has to offer. Oh, and don't forget to get the low-down on holiday shopping open houses, craft and vendor shows and other upcoming events on our blog or event calendar.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

‘Groovy’ new café opens in Geist Center

Adorned in 1970s décor to embody the peace, love and good vibes of the era, The Groovy Cat Cafe recently opened at 11659 Fox Road in the Geist Center. It offers hot or iced drinks and pastries. The Groovy Cat opened Aug. 13, and owner Lisa Sweeney looks forward...
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

On this day in Indiana history: events from October 23, the week ahead

INDIANA — Whether it is memorable political debates, legendary bank heists or aviation records, Indiana has some history when it comes to October 23. While the Hoosier state may be overlooked by some as a flyover state or a large cornfield – it does have a special place in history, specifically on this date. Female […]
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development

To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville singer to perform new album

Brett Wiscons has had some notable appearances with performers such as Jimmy Buffett, Bon Jovi, Hootie & the Blowfish and the Zac Brown Band. “The fact I’ve gotten to perform on the same stage or lineup as some of my musical heroes has been truly fantastic for me,” the Zionsville resident said. “I had posters of some of these artists on my wall. And to play on a cruise ship with Jon Bon Jovi is still a ‘pinch me’ moment. I’m grateful for all of the ups and downs. And I truly believe, at 42, we’ve only just begun.”
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WFYI

Downtown company opens 2nd office, adds hundreds of jobs

A downtown company recently announced the opening of its second Indianapolis office. Logistics Company, Spot Freight Inc. employs over 350 in-office workers, and that number is expected to grow to 600. CEO Andrew Elsener talked about what has fueled the company’s growth. “We've been kind of unique in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
