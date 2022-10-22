ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

LagrangePoint
3d ago

Yup, politicians kowtowing to big hotel industry while chocking off small niche market competition. Seen the movie short Godzilla vs Bambi? ...same thing.

Reply
3
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

2022 candidate interview: Richard Bissen for Maui County mayor

One of the political races getting attention around the state is the contest for the Maui County mayor’s office. Incumbent Michael "Mike" Victorino and retired Judge Richard "Rick" Bissen were the two top vote-getters in the primary election, with Bissen outpolling Victorino by a slight margin. Bissen retired as...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui outdoor lighting ordinance victory for seabirds, turtles

In a victory for seabirds and turtles, Maui approved an ordinance regulating the amount of blue light that outdoor lighting fixtures can emit on the island. The ordinance was supported by the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Council of Hawai‘i and Earthjustice. The groups say the measure will help endangered sea turtles and Hawaiian petrels.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

FY 2024 community budget meetings: Lānaʻi on Nov. 2, and Lahaina, Nov. 3

The last community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2024, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, are set for Lānaʻi at the Hale Kupuna O Lānaʻi, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, starting at 3:30 p.m., and at the Lahaina West Maui Kaunoa Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, starting at 5:30 p.m.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Five Maui County students awarded $5,000 scholarships each from AlohaCare

AlohaCare awarded seven $5,000 academic scholarships to Hawaiʻi students from four islands — three from Maui, two from Oʻahu and one each from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. “Our annual AlohaCare Scholarship’s mission is to encourage workforce development and support students seeking careers in healthcare,” said AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “Our team is grateful that we are able to help students follow their educational dreams.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Surfrider Foundation: ongoing elevated bacteria count at Kahului Harbor and Waioka

Surfrider Foundation’s Blue Water Task Force program released its water quality report for October 2022. The citizen science water quality testing program found elevated bacteria levels at two Maui sites. Kahului Harbor in Central Maui, and Waioka “Venus Pool” in East Maui both had medium levels of Enterococcus bacteria...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui County residents to decide if they want community water authorities

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Should Maui County establish community water authorities?. That is what residents will decide this election. Ballots have already started arriving in the mail. Mary Ann “Kamalani” Pahukoa and her family have been fighting water issues in East Maui for over a century. “This is a...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Sunday Market announces “Thriller” Halloween event, Oct. 30

Maui Sunday Market will hold a fun, family-friendly Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot (65 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., next to Burger King). The event will feature food trucks, product vendors, live entertainment, as well as the...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

New Maui law caps rent for subsidized units to one-third of a tenant's income

County-subsidized housing on Maui will soon follow new pricing guidelines. It's the county’s attempt to define affordable housing. Bill 107 caps the monthly rent for those living in Maui county-subsidized units to a third of a tenant's income. Maui Councilmember Gabe Johnson says this formula will drastically reduce rents...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 23, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 23, 2022. May they rest in peace. Olivia Marie Taufa Talakai (Tuita), 56, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away in Maui Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2022. She was born in Petani, Eua, Tonga on May 22, 1966, where she resided until 1988.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Two visitors rescued from South Maui waters at Kamaʻole Beach Park I

Two visitors were rescued from waters at the south end of Kamaʻole Beach Park I in Kīhei on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, South District Ocean Safety officers observed two individuals struggling in the water. Ocean Safety personnel responded with one officer paddling...
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

Haunted Block Party Oct. 28 at Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei

The Kīhei 4th Friday event this month at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka features the Haunted Block Party. The event will be held on Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature Halloween tricks and treats, stilt walkers, face painters, balloon twisting, dinosaur rides, a keiki costume contest and 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex the realistic dinosaur. There will be candy for children of all ages.
KIHEI, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Another Death At The Maui Jail Is Apparently A Suicide

A 44-year-old Molokai woman who died at the Maui Community Correctional Center Monday night apparently committed suicide, making her the sixth prisoner to commit suicide at the facility in slightly more than five years. MCCC staff were summoned to the woman’s cell at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, and medical and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy