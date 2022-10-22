Read full article on original website
LagrangePoint
3d ago
Yup, politicians kowtowing to big hotel industry while chocking off small niche market competition. Seen the movie short Godzilla vs Bambi? ...same thing.
mauinow.com
New public-private partnership on Maui provides hope for affordable homes, but raises questions of fairness
A budget amendment that provides an $18 million appropriation to the Pulelehua affordable housing project in West Maui was approved unanimously by members of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee on Wednesday in an 8-0 vote, with one member excused. The expedited pilot public-private affordable for sale proposal will...
hawaiipublicradio.org
2022 candidate interview: Richard Bissen for Maui County mayor
One of the political races getting attention around the state is the contest for the Maui County mayor’s office. Incumbent Michael "Mike" Victorino and retired Judge Richard "Rick" Bissen were the two top vote-getters in the primary election, with Bissen outpolling Victorino by a slight margin. Bissen retired as...
mauinow.com
Maui outdoor lighting ordinance victory for seabirds, turtles
In a victory for seabirds and turtles, Maui approved an ordinance regulating the amount of blue light that outdoor lighting fixtures can emit on the island. The ordinance was supported by the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Council of Hawai‘i and Earthjustice. The groups say the measure will help endangered sea turtles and Hawaiian petrels.
mauinow.com
Maui students rally at “Walk to the Box” event to encourage Native Hawaiian voter turnout
To mark the opening of voter service centers across Hawaiʻi, Native Hawaiian students from the Kamehameha School – Maui campus traveled to the Wailuku Community Center to drop off their General Election ballots. All of the students in attendance were first-time voters, with several of them voting in person.
mauinow.com
Protection of the 939-acre Olowalu Reef is the focus of upcoming webinar, Nov. 2
The 939-acre Olowalu reef has been identified as one of the most essential reefs to protect on the island of Maui. Olowalu was declared an official Mission Blue Hope Spot in 2017, and research has shown that this large reef is an important source of larvae for other reefs in Maui Nui.
mauinow.com
Voter service centers open in Wailuku and on Molokaʻi; limited hours on Lānaʻi and in Hāna
Starting today through Nov. 8, voter service centers are open for the General Election. Voter service centers provide voter registration, accessible in-person voting, replacement ballots, and collection of voted ballots. Voters are reminded that ballots have been delivered and that they should have received their ballot packet in the mail....
Maui County Voters Asked To Boost Transparency Between The Police Chief And Commission
The Maui Police Commission is charged with investigating the public’s complaints about the police department and then reports whatever it finds to the police chief, who has the authority to decide what happens after that. But currently, if the chief disagrees with the commission — a nine-member body of...
mauinow.com
FY 2024 community budget meetings: Lānaʻi on Nov. 2, and Lahaina, Nov. 3
The last community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2024, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, are set for Lānaʻi at the Hale Kupuna O Lānaʻi, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, starting at 3:30 p.m., and at the Lahaina West Maui Kaunoa Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, starting at 5:30 p.m.
mauinow.com
Five Maui County students awarded $5,000 scholarships each from AlohaCare
AlohaCare awarded seven $5,000 academic scholarships to Hawaiʻi students from four islands — three from Maui, two from Oʻahu and one each from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. “Our annual AlohaCare Scholarship’s mission is to encourage workforce development and support students seeking careers in healthcare,” said AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “Our team is grateful that we are able to help students follow their educational dreams.”
mauinow.com
Surfrider Foundation: ongoing elevated bacteria count at Kahului Harbor and Waioka
Surfrider Foundation’s Blue Water Task Force program released its water quality report for October 2022. The citizen science water quality testing program found elevated bacteria levels at two Maui sites. Kahului Harbor in Central Maui, and Waioka “Venus Pool” in East Maui both had medium levels of Enterococcus bacteria...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County residents to decide if they want community water authorities
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Should Maui County establish community water authorities?. That is what residents will decide this election. Ballots have already started arriving in the mail. Mary Ann “Kamalani” Pahukoa and her family have been fighting water issues in East Maui for over a century. “This is a...
mauinow.com
Maui Sunday Market announces “Thriller” Halloween event, Oct. 30
Maui Sunday Market will hold a fun, family-friendly Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot (65 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., next to Burger King). The event will feature food trucks, product vendors, live entertainment, as well as the...
The Tourism Industry Is Trying To Unseat Maui Council Members Who Want To Limit Hotels
Earlier this year, the Maui County Council enacted one of the most controversial measures in recent history: A moratorium on building new hotel rooms and visitor lodgings that would last for the next two years, or until the government set a cap on the number of such places — whichever came first.
hawaiipublicradio.org
New Maui law caps rent for subsidized units to one-third of a tenant's income
County-subsidized housing on Maui will soon follow new pricing guidelines. It's the county’s attempt to define affordable housing. Bill 107 caps the monthly rent for those living in Maui county-subsidized units to a third of a tenant's income. Maui Councilmember Gabe Johnson says this formula will drastically reduce rents...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 23, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 23, 2022. May they rest in peace. Olivia Marie Taufa Talakai (Tuita), 56, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away in Maui Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2022. She was born in Petani, Eua, Tonga on May 22, 1966, where she resided until 1988.
mauinow.com
Two visitors rescued from South Maui waters at Kamaʻole Beach Park I
Two visitors were rescued from waters at the south end of Kamaʻole Beach Park I in Kīhei on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, South District Ocean Safety officers observed two individuals struggling in the water. Ocean Safety personnel responded with one officer paddling...
mauinow.com
Haunted Block Party Oct. 28 at Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei
The Kīhei 4th Friday event this month at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka features the Haunted Block Party. The event will be held on Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature Halloween tricks and treats, stilt walkers, face painters, balloon twisting, dinosaur rides, a keiki costume contest and 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex the realistic dinosaur. There will be candy for children of all ages.
Another Death At The Maui Jail Is Apparently A Suicide
A 44-year-old Molokai woman who died at the Maui Community Correctional Center Monday night apparently committed suicide, making her the sixth prisoner to commit suicide at the facility in slightly more than five years. MCCC staff were summoned to the woman’s cell at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, and medical and...
Police use bait cars as thefts rise
An empty garage is what's left for Wahiawa resident, Mohamed Ismail Mohamed Irshad, after thieves got away with his car at a beach in Waianae.
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
