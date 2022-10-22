ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

A semi-truck hit and killed a teenager in Eagle near Idaho 55. Police are investigating

By Mia Maldonado
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

A teenage boy riding his bike in Eagle was hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon near the Idaho 55 and Beacon Light Road intersection, and died shortly after being transported to a local hospital.

According to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was stopped on his bike on the west side of Idaho 55 at around 1:30 p.m. when the truck hit him. The semi was headed south on Idaho 55. Witnesses said it turned right at the intersection and then headed west on Beacon Light Road, without stopping, the release said.

A motorist who saw the incident called 911 and followed the truck, and other witnesses rushed to help the teenager, according to the release.

Paramedics transported the boy to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arriving, the sheriff’s office said.

Eagle police — the city contracts its law enforcement services with the Ada sheriff’s office — pulled over the 70-year-old male driver of the semi near the Beacon Light and Linder Road intersection, the release said. No charges have been filed or citations issued, police said, but they are still investigating.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and publicly identify the victim.

