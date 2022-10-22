Read full article on original website
'I was more worried about being drafted than I was about being a dad': Jayson Tatum lifts the lid on keeping his girlfriend's pregnancy a secret from the NBA in 2017 - and how he was 'terrified' teams wouldn't pick him
Jayson Tatum has revealed how he hid his girlfriend's pregnancy just barely before the start of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics. Tatum played one hugely successful season at Duke before declaring for the NBA draft, and the 19-year-old was (correctly) projected as one of its top picks. But...
Chicago Bears trading DE Robert Quinn to Philadelphia Eagles: ESPN source
The Eagles are sending a fourth-round pick to Chicago in the trade, according to a source.
Haitian-American point guard Bensley Joseph found second home at University of Miami
Bensley Joseph grew up in Boston, but the moment he arrived at the University of Miami, he knew he had found his second home.
